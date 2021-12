A burned-out bus, a dynamited bridge, looted fields… the pressure is mounting on the Dogofry commune, in central Mali. The attacks are often attributed to the jihadists of the Katiba Macina, a group linked to Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb. The intensity of the attacks has increased in recent months, which is why the inhabitants demand that their safety be guaranteed. One of our observers there assures that the objective of the armed groups is to isolate the commune. .