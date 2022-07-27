Opera Review | Baroque opera can now also be heard in Olavinlinna: Croatian visitors brought a beautifully sung Handel to the opera party

Although Olavinlinna is not an ideal place for a baroque opera acoustically, the Croatian troupe performed an enjoyable interpretation of Julius Caesar.

Georg Friedrich Handel’s opera Julius Caesar at the Savonlinna Opera Festival.

Savonlinna

Savonlinna the artistic director of the opera festival Ville Matvejeff the implementation of the first program was delayed by a couple of years due to the coronavirus pandemic, but this summer the festival has finally been organized. For the first summer’s visiting opera troupe, Matvejeff brought the Croatian National Theater from Rijeka, where he himself worked as a principal guest before his move to Savonlinna.

The Croatian team started by Georg Friedrich Handel Giulio Cesare in Egitto or With Julius Caesar, which thus became the first baroque opera performed by the Savonlinna Opera Festival in Olavinlinna. This shows the new artistic director’s laudable desire to reform, of which another example must be presented next year Fiddler on the Roof -musical. It will certainly fit nicely on the big stage of Olavinlinna, where, on the other hand, baroque opera is not quite at home.

Sonically the baroque repertoire leans large romantic works on more subtle ways of sound production, which best come into their own in smaller and acoustically quieter theaters.

Croatian production Of Julius Caesar however, slipped nicely into Olavinlinna, although the original characteristic form of the stage certainly caused quite a bit of application in direction and staging.

by Marin Blažević the direction requires sufficient time and patience from the viewer before it begins to unfold, but on the other hand, the musical duration of the work – the performance time is more than four hours with intermissions – allows for that. Before long, the story draws you in.

Blažević brings to the work a meta-level set in contemporary theatre: the events of the work are framed in opera rehearsals, more precisely, a framing story set in one important stage of practicing opera production, i.e. the sitzprobe. Typically, in a sitzprobe, the piece is sung through for the first time, with the soloists sitting in their seats and singing their parts from the notes.

So this Julius Caesar begins with the soloists sitting on the stage in a row in front of the music stands and begin to sing through the piece. From that, the singers’ interpretation progresses towards the epoch, i.e. 18th century aesthetics, of course constantly interpreted through the lenses of the present day.

By definition Julius Caesar is opera seria or “serious opera”, which was the dominant form of opera in the Baroque period. A little later, especially the opera Buffa, i.e. comic opera, such as, for example, became popular Mozart’s the most popular operas.

There are many entertaining and humorous elements in Blažević’s direction, especially the mezzo-soprano singing the title role by Diana Haller in role performance. Throughout the opera, Haller, among other things, illustrates coloratura, i.e. pattern singing, in numerous inventive ways with his stage work.

Mezzo-soprano Diana Haller sings the role of Julius Caesar.

Diana Haller led the singing ensemble in fine vocal performances throughout the evening, the most impressive being himself in the role of Caesar, but the soprano also sang handsomely and skillfully Anamarija Knego As Cleopatra, mezzo-soprano Dubravka Šeparović Mušović Corneliana, mezzo-soprano Sonja Runje A mezzo-soprano called to Savonlinna as Ptolemaios and with a quick assignment Rachel Kelly As Sextus.

Ptolemy (Sonja Runje) has a business for Julius Caesar (Diana Haller, selin), who is visiting Egypt.

As you can see from the list, most of the singers are mezzo-sopranos, because in accordance with baroque practice, many of the male roles were composed for castrate singers. In modern times, historical castration roles have been sung by women or countertenors, and now there was also one countertenor, Franko Klisović In the role of Nireno. Baritones Luka Ortar and Ivan Šimatović brought a brutal presence to the lower frequencies.

By Benjamin Baylin led by the orchestra played Handel brilliantly, and musically the whole thing was enjoyable. Modern lighting and projection technology has made it easier to transfer productions made elsewhere to Olavinlinna, and so even now, when Dobriša Radovanović the projections created a visual opulence to which Alan Vukelić’s the staging brought thoughtful focal points. 12 dancers also did the same with their sign language by Michele Pastorini in choreography.

Rijeka Symphony Orchestra and Opera Choir and Rijeka National Theater Ballet. Music direction Benjamin Bayl, direction and dramaturgy Marin Blažević, stage design Alan Vukelić and Marin Blažević, costume design Sandra Dekanić, lighting design Dalibor Fugošić and Marin Blažević, video design Dobriša Radovanović and Alan Vukelić, choreography Michele Pastorini. Starring Diana Haller, Anamarija Knego, Rachel Kelly, Sonja Runje, Dubravka Šeparović Mušović, Luka Ortar, Ivan Šimatović and Franko Klisović.