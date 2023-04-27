He Team 5 He had different voices at the helm and led more than one to stardom. Dantes Cardosa It is one of them. The Cuban singer came to Peru in search of a better future and a change in his musical life, since in his country he was recognized for the salsa and timba that he projected with La Charanga Habanera. The Republic had the opportunity to talk with the vocalist about his musical career, surprising by revealing the reason why he withdrew from some groups.

Dantes Cardosa joined La Charanga Habanera thanks to his singing talent

Since I was a child, Dantes Cardosa He knew that he wanted to belong in the artistic world and, despite his bad dance steps and the constant rejection of his superiors, he enrolled in institutes to improve himself. He began to sing in a well-known Cuban group and, when it sounded on the radio, the director of La Charanga Habanera contacted him and asked him to work in the group. Without the need for a voice test or casting, at only 25 years old, Cardosa entered and recorded the famous song “Ricky ricón”, the one that he feels represents him up to now.

The first country he visited with La Charanga Habanera was Peru. Dantes Cardosa stepped on the “Fair of the Home” with fear because there were already recognized voices in the orchestra, except his own, but this was not an impediment to standing out among his colleagues and for the attendees to acclaim him furiously.

Finally, the economic issue was one of the reasons why he stepped aside from the salseros, despite the good treatment and the great experience he had in those years. In addition, he wanted to venture into another genre.

Why did Dantes Cardosa change salsa for cumbia?

He did not want to settle for just one gender. Despite the fact that he created a place among the best performers of Cuban salsa, Dantes Cardosa wanted to stand out in cumbia and, opportunely, he was presented with the option of belonging to Grupo 5, which was already recognized in Peru, and was willing to record songs with him.

“I’m going to take a risk, despite the fact that people tell me that they already know me as a charanguero, as a timbero. People told me, don’t get into that fire because they know you as a timbero, how are you going to change your gender? People are going to yell at you ‘get off the stage’. I wanted to try to see what happens. When you do things with love and passion, that is transmitted to people,” he said, endorsing the success achieved over the years.

How did Dantes Cardosa enter Group 5?

Dantes Cardosa met Elmer Yaipén, director of Grupo 5, in Chiclayo, but at that time he still had no plans to change from timba to cumbia. Besides, he had his whole life in Cuba, the change was going to be difficult. Over the days, both exchanged messages by email and the director proposed to be part of this orchestra. The salary was much higher than in La Charanga Habanera, so he did not reject this offer.

In the years that he worked with Grupo 5, Dantes Cardosa performed songs such as “Alimaña”, “El ritmo de mi corazón”, “La negrita”, among others, which, to this day, continue to be acclaimed by music lovers. the cumbia.

Why did Dantes Cardosa withdraw from Group 5?

He felt that his time in Group 5 was over; In addition, Christian Yaipén had finished his studies abroad, so he would dedicate himself fully to Group 5.

“In all the orchestras that I have been through, I have had the happiness of being the lead singer. So I saw, I saw it coming, as if they were going to displace me. How to explain to you, how he is Christian, the owner and the brothers are the owners, they are going to give him many more songs, more prominence, it is logical, more showcases and they are going to sell him. So I would go into the background. As I see right now, and I’m honest, that the other singers are in the background, they’re in the shadows and I’m not used to being in the shadows.. I have always been lucky and fortunate to be in the eye and I retired on time, “she revealed.

How did Elmer Yaipén react to this farewell?

Dantes Cardosa informed Elmer Yaipén of the reasons for his dismissal; In addition, that in the middle of the proposal, Los 5 de Oro also made an interesting proposal to the Cuban singer. The owner of Group 5 understood and wished him the best, leaving a beautiful memory in the memory of the ex-habanero.

“He told me ‘I wish you luck, move on, if you want, we support you’. It was very nice of him and Up to now I continue to communicate with them, with Elmer above all, who always treated me very well.“, he expressed.

Finally, he took advantage of the moment to comment on the presentation that Group 5 made on its anniversary: ​​”Very happy for their concert at the San Marcos Stadium, I saw that they opened the event with a song that I recorded, “Alimaña” (… ) Seriously that It was a very nice stage and I wish them the best things because they are very good people. All the good vibes to them and may they continue to succeed.”

What was there in the group Los 5 de Oro that convinced you to join?

Higinio Capuñay contacted Dantes Cardosa and asked him to join Los 5 de Oro, an orchestra that was just starting out in the music industry. He proposed to the charismatic Cuban that he be the leader and direct the singers, that he provide his knowledge so that the group consolidates itself as the best and it was so. They recorded songs like “Pa’ que me invitan”, which played a lot on the stations.

However, as in his other musical stages, Dantes Cardosa felt that, after a long time, his stage there had come to an end. The pandemic arrived in 2020 and several artists suffered losses of close relatives, the group was disintegrating and he also began a new path as a soloist.

