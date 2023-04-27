Erdogan’s administration denies reports that Turkish president suffered a heart attack

The Center for Combating Disinformation of the administration of Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan denied media reports about the politician’s heart attack and worsening condition. This is stated in a post published in Twitter account center.

“Reports on social media that President Erdogan allegedly suffered a heart attack and was hospitalized are not true,” the official statement said.

It is also emphasized that the politician will take part online in the ceremony of the first loading of fuel at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, which will be held on Thursday, April 27.

In turn, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said that the state of health of the President of the country is good, he suffered only a mild cold.

Felt unwell during a live broadcast

On April 25, he gave an interview to Turkish TV channels. At some point, the politician suddenly felt ill. This incident drew the attention of all world media.

The broadcast with the President of Turkey was interrupted after the journalist began to ask a question about future reshuffles in the country’s Cabinet. After a long pause, Erdogan returned to the live broadcast, asked the audience for forgiveness and wished them good health on the air. The politician also admitted that he caught the stomach flu. According to Erdogan, he thought about canceling the interview, but decided not to do it.

After that, the journalists asked the Turkish leader two more questions. After that, the moderator said that the interview was ending in order to “allow Mr. President to rest.”

Reactions to the incident by the Erdogan administration and the Turkish opposition

After some time, the official representative of Erdogan, Ibrahim Kalin, spoke about the state of the politician. He calmed the excited public, noting that the President of Turkey is in excellent health.

Our President, thank God, is in good health Ibrahim Kalyn Turkish presidential spokesman

One of the first representatives of the political world commented on the incident, the single opposition candidate in the presidential elections in Turkey, Kemal Kılıçdaroglu. He wished Erdogan a speedy recovery. After him, Meral Aksener, the leader of the opposition Good Party, spoke with words of support for the President.

Doctors ban on public speaking and rumors of a heart attack

On April 26, Erdogan announced that doctors had forbidden him to speak in public on the eve of the elections. Erdogan also thanked everyone who wished him a recovery.

At the same time, he specified that he had several events planned for Wednesday as part of the election campaign.

On the same day, all the world’s media spread the news that Erdogan allegedly suffered a heart attack, later he was hospitalized, and his condition was assessed as serious.

In response, a member of the Security and Foreign Policy Council under the President of Turkey and the rector of Altynbash University (Istanbul) Chagry Erhan denied these rumors in a comment to Lente.ru. He also called such speculation “a clear example of how social networks can be dangerously used by treacherous and irresponsible people.”

Erhan assured that Erdogan contracted the stomach flu due to active outdoor campaigning activities.

Later, the official representative of the politician, Ibrahim Kalyn, even stated that the president had planned telephone conversations with Russian head Vladimir Putin. According to him, politicians plan to discuss the situation in Ukraine and bilateral relations.

What is known about the state of Erdogan at the moment

The BirGun newspaper on Wednesday evening reported that the president had canceled an April 27 television interview with four Turkish TV channels.

In turn, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay assured that the politician’s condition at the moment is “very good”, he has a slight cold. In addition, Erdogan is in contact with his colleagues and doctors.

In February, the President of Turkey turned 69 years old. On May 14, elections of the head of state and parliamentary elections will be held in the country.

In the summer of 2022, Erdogan put forward his candidacy from the Alliance of the People, which included the AKP and the Nationalist Movement Party. The politician won the presidential elections in 2014, in 2018 he was again elected head of state.