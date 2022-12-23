With videoDanny van Trijp failed to stunt at the World Darts Championship. Jonny Clayton, number seven in the world, won 3-0 (three times 3-1) in the second round against the Dutch World Cup debutant. “I’m not even crying. Maybe it should.”

The 25-year-old Van Trijp knocked former world champion Steve Beaton out of the tournament in the first round, but Clayton turned out to be of a completely different caliber on Friday evening. The Welshman gave Van Trijp no hope at Alexandra Palace. In the second set, Clayton threw an average of 120, the second highest set average at this World Cup, after Michael van Gerwen’s feat. Over the entire game, Clayton (99.62) also threw a much higher average than Van Trijp (83.30).

“That’s a different story,” said Van Trijp beforehand. The sympathetic Brabander was right about that. “It was not in it. Maybe I was overly satisfied after my first round. Then you beat Steve Beaton, who throws his 32nd World Cup here and is really a legend, and then you can play against the number seven in the world. With that, the World Cup was already successful. Clayton averaged 120 in that second set? Yes, what should I do about that? Maybe I looked up to him a little too much,” Van Trijp admitted. See also Simply explained: This is how American Football works

Danny van Tripp © Kieran Cleeves/PDC



Still, he would have liked to show Clayton what he was capable of, if only for all those people who texted him this week. ,,My mobile really exploded after that first game. I also received messages from friends from the past from Etten-Leur, which really did me good. Everyone sent ‘I’m going to watch tonight!’. And then it doesn’t work. That’s really… You want to prove yourself, you know? Anyway, I think everyone is still proud.”

Despite his World Cup exit, Van Trijp had the week of his life. ,,This is all new to me, it’s all exploring and experiencing. I’m not even disappointed, maybe I should be, but I feel satisfied. I’ve stood here, which a lot of people can’t say, and also won the first round against one of the greatest darts legends. It was very nice.”

Clayton will now face Brendan Dolan in the third round, who sent home Jimmy Hendriks earlier today. See also NATO | NATO countries sign the accession protocols of Finland and Sweden, Haavisto: "Together we are stronger"





