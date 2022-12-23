Netflix TV series premiered Alice in Borderland in 2020 and made it a success. However, fans had to wait until practically Christmas this 2022 to be able to see new chapters of the explosive and bloody Japanese plot. Of course, with the dark ending that this installment left, fans are already wondering if we will see more episodes in a potential third season.

As is known, arisu and his friends were immersed in the world of a flashy video game. In this parallel reality, they discovered that they had to pass various tests if they wanted to survive in real life.

For the second season of the show, the challenges intensified and the city of Tokyo became something of a war zone. The only goal was to leave the virtual plane, but not everyone was able to escape from there.

Successful Japanese series “Alice in Borderland” is based on the homonymous manga by Haru Aso. Photo: Netflix

Will there be season 3 of “Alice in Borderland”?

For now, Netflix has not made official the announcement of the third season of Alice in Borderland, although it is expected that it will eventually, given the great success of the chapters that have been released recently. Also, the ending doesn’t seem to be a definitive closure of the story.

On the other hand, we must take into account that the fiction is inspired by a manga that consists of numerous volumes and spin-offs, so we could see more of this universe in the future.

Fans are eagerly awaiting Netflix to renew “Alice in Borderland” for a third season. Photo: Netflix

What happened at the end of “Alice in Borderland 2″?

In the final stretch of “Alice in Borderland 2” Contestants are put through three rounds of croquet, but must first accept the invitation of ‘The Queen of Hearts’ for tea in order to advance through the levels.

Arisu and his team do manage to get rid of their enemies and survive the tests; however, we found out that the game introduces a new card: Joker. With this in mind, everything indicates that the victory of the protagonists would be an illusion and, therefore, there would still be a long way to go before they can free themselves from virtual reality.