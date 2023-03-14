danny rosales, a member of “JB en ATV”, was encouraged to share the story of how he met the former leader of the Nosequién and the Nosecuántos, Raúl Romero. In the same way, she revealed the reason why she feels immense affection for the vocal coach of “La Voz Perú”, to whom she was able to express her deep gratitude after meeting at the airport facilities. This reunion both took the opportunity to plunge into an emotional hug that lasted several seconds.

Why did Danny Rosales thank Raúl Romero?

Danny Rosales revealed that he met Raul Romero when I was driving the remembered “Habacilate”a program to which he was once invited to participate in the sequence “Sing and win.”

According to the comedian, Romero helped him win that contest after he told him about the difficult situation he was going through at home. In this sense, Rosales indicated that the interpreter of “Los patos y las patas” whispered in his ear what song was coming next so that he could win the prize.

“Raúl knew my story because I told it to him and it made me earn 200 dollars, money that at that time and up to now is quite a lot. And that took him directly to my little house”remembered Rosales in social networks.

“Canta y Gana” was a contest on the “Habacilar” program in which well-known characters from the world of entertainment participated. Photo: capture YouTube

How was the reunion of Raúl Romero and Danny Rosales?

Danny Rosales maintained that although in those years he did not thank Raul Romero for the tremendous gesture, he did it now when the two crossed paths on a trip.

“I meet this wonderful man (Raúl Romero), whom I admire, respect and love. This man made me earn money when I was starting out and that little money was brought to my house”He said comedy actor while looking at musicianwho was only moved by the humorist’s words.

“Go see the man (Danny Rosales), he is the best, he is a joy every time I see him”were the response of the popular “Bean Face”.