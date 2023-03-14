The Rossoneri coach after the draw against Salernitana: “Too open about the goal conceded, it mustn’t happen again. Leao? The renewal doesn’t affect him, but he has to get more into the match and we have to look for him more often”
Milan fails to secure second place. It is only on par with Salernitana at the San Siro. Stefano Pioli is not looking for an alibi: “We certainly didn’t think we had closed it after Giroud’s goal, we controlled it but not in the way we wanted, we knew we were going to face a tricky match and therefore I don’t think there was a mental decline, but certainly we had to do more to win. This is a lost opportunity, it’s useless to go around it. We had to and could have done more to win it.” Did the trip to London weigh? The Rossoneri coach explains: “If that were the case, it would mean that we still have to grow a lot to become a top-level team. The big teams know that every match is important. This was an opportunity and we didn’t take advantage of it. On the goal conceded we found ourselves too open, it must not happen again”.
IBRA
—
On Ibrahimovic and Leao: “Zlatan is important, especially in some moments of the match because he has certain characteristics and is growing. I don’t think the contract issue is affecting Rafa – continues Pioli -, he must be more inside the match and we must involve him better “But I’ll go back to the general discussion: we produced twenty goals, but we were too imprecise. I repeat: we could and should have done better.”
March 13 – 11.33pm
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Pioli #missed #opportunity
Leave a Reply