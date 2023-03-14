Milan fails to secure second place. It is only on par with Salernitana at the San Siro. Stefano Pioli is not looking for an alibi: “We certainly didn’t think we had closed it after Giroud’s goal, we controlled it but not in the way we wanted, we knew we were going to face a tricky match and therefore I don’t think there was a mental decline, but certainly we had to do more to win. This is a lost opportunity, it’s useless to go around it. We had to and could have done more to win it.” Did the trip to London weigh? The Rossoneri coach explains: “If that were the case, it would mean that we still have to grow a lot to become a top-level team. The big teams know that every match is important. This was an opportunity and we didn’t take advantage of it. On the goal conceded we found ourselves too open, it must not happen again”.