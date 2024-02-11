'Danny Phantom' is a Nickelodeon animated series that premiered on April 3, 2004. This program captured the audience with its entertaining episodes, which made it be seen not only by a children's audience, but also by an audience of teenagers. Its last episode broadcast was on August 24, 2007. The series was so successful that fans have asked for a remake or live action of this character on social networks. A request to which its creator has not been oblivious. Is about David Kaufmanwho gave his point of view on his project.

David Kaufman, in an interview with TMZ, explained what his cast of actors would be like, if he made the live-action 'Danny Phantom' movie. The creator of the series commented that the actor who plays Danny has to have the same sense of humor as his character and for that task he already has his candidate, who is not Tom Holland.

Who could play 'Danny Phantom'?

David Kaufman He said that he would agree that his character was played by the actor Tom Holland. However, Kaufman added that Holland has already made many films, such as 'Spiderman.' That is why he has added a new option to his cast, like 'Stranger Things' actor Noah Schnapp. This is how he responded to the comment of Butch Hartman, one of the animators who has worked the most at Nickelodeon and who gave voice to the character in 53 episodes.

Butch Hartman In an interview with MegaCon, he expressed that he would like Tom Holland as Danny in real life. However, David believes that Holland is doing other projects, such as 'Romeo and Juliet', and that he is making the leap to other roles. In addition, David highlighted Noah Schnapp's sense of humor and that that is a hallmark of Danny.

Billie Eilish in live action 'Danny Phantom'?

David Kaufman also highlighted the image of the singer Billie Eilish and considered her for the role of Sam, Danny's best friend and girlfriend. Although Eilish has no acting experience, the series creator said that aspect is the least important thing. Furthermore, the fact that Eilish won a Oscar It gives him many opportunities for cinema.

How was the last episode of 'Danny Phantom'?

Danny's identity is revealed publicly. Tucker takes over as mayor in Amity Park. Sam and Danny make their relationship official as a couple. This episode is unique in the series as it lacks a cover art and features a space background with the inscription 'Planet Phantom'.

Why does 'Danny Phantom' have powers?

At age 14, Danny suffered an accident with the newly created Fantom Portal, which resulted in his DNA fusing with ectoplasm.. As a result, Danny Fantom was transformed into a human-ghost hybrid known as Danny Phantoma superhero with the ability to switch between his human and ghostly forms at will.