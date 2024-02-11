Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/11/2024 – 16:18

A 40-year-old man was arrested when he tried to sell a stolen violin, valued at R$20,000, to its own owner, on Thursday, 8th, in the central region of São Paulo. The instrument, manufactured more than 100 years ago, had been taken by thieves in October 2023, when the owner, a musician from Itapetininga, in the interior of São Paulo, had performed at a club in the north of the capital. When approached by civil police officers, the suspect claimed that he had bought the violin in the Cracolândia region, in the center of the capital.

The instrument was a family legacy and, after reporting the theft to the Civil Police, the owner began monitoring it on e-commerce sites. He ended up finding the violin on a sales website. The resident of Itapetininga made contact with the seller, was willing to pay the requested amount and arranged a meeting with the owner of the instrument at Estação da Luz, on Alameda Cleveland, in the capital.

According to the São Paulo Public Security Secretariat (SSP-SP), the victim contacted the team from the 13th Police District, where the theft of the violin was being investigated. Investigators went to the location and found the suspect with the object, which was in the same case as when it was stolen. The violin was recognized by the owner.

When questioned, the man said he had purchased the instrument without knowing about the theft. Taken to the police station, he was charged with reception.

Initially, the police chief set bail at R$1,400, which, if paid, would allow the suspect to be released on charges. However, according to the SSP, when the identification provided by the suspect was researched, it was found that he had provided the name of another person, with no criminal record.

He himself was wanted by the courts, which is why he remained in prison. Also according to the SSP, the case was registered as reception, ideological forgery and capture of a wanted person in the 13th Police District.

Until this Sunday afternoon, the 11th, the accused had not appointed a lawyer in the case, which prevented the report from hearing his defense. The space remains open.