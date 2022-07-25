Danna Paola She was very excited about her early arrival on Peruvian soil, since it is her first show in Lima. The Mexican will be part of the festival Together in concert, which will be held on August 13 at the San Marcos stadium. A few days after meeting her followers again, the actress sent a message to her fans.

The interpreter of “Bad fame” could not hide her happiness after it was announced that she is one of the 12 artists who will participate in the show. Also, the model encouraged her Peruvian fans to buy tickets for the festival.

What did the singer say before her concert?

Through a video posted on the YouTube platform, the Mexican artist dedicated an emotional message to her followers, in which she said she was anxious because it is the first time she has arrived in Peru and will be able to meet her fans.

Hello, Peru. yes Hey Danna Paola, I’m super, super excited to be able to see each other this coming August 13 at the festival Together in concert . Tickets are already on sale at Teleticket. I am very excited, it is the first time that I am going to Peru and, finally, I will be able to see you all, I love you” he expressed.

Danna Paola surprises by singing the theme of Rebelde

During her participation in the MTV MIAW 2022 Awards, which took place on July 10 in Mexico, Danna Paola wore a white wedding dress with a corset that evoked the singer Britney Spears. In addition, the interpreter appeared in the company of the singer of Moderatto, Jay de la Cueva, with whom she sang the theme of the disappeared band Rebelde “Just stay silent.” After her performance, the users did not wait to praise the Mexican for having made them remember pleasant moments from her past with the song.

Will Danna Paola marry Alex Hoyer?

The singer Alex Hoyer was sure of his relationship with Danna Paola and even assured that it is the “healthiest” relationship he has had in his life. Also, the young man did not hesitate to say that he plans to marry and start a family with the actress.

“We both hope that yes, that there is a wedding. We don’t know when, but we hope so. We have dreamed, talked and talked about absolutely everything, ”she detailed.