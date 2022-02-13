The Brazilian player headed the net after a corner kick in the second minute of stoppage time, canceling Atlanta’s advance with an amazing shot from Ruslan Malinovsky, as the host was on the cusp of advancing to fourth place..

Both teams missed some chances to score, as Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Sportillo starred and denied new Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic the goal, while Atalanta’s Hans Hatebor hit the crossbar..

Juventus maintained fourth place with 46 points, two points behind fifth-placed Atlanta, but coach Gian Piero Gasperini’s team has one game in hand.