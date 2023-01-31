Padua in mourning for the passing of Daniel Favaro. The 37 year old hairdresser was found lifeless in his lounge area. The family is saddened by this loss. Apparently it was a sudden illness. In fact, the family members said that he was fine and that he had no health problems. The autopsy on his body will give answers on the sudden death.

Daniele Favaro was the owner of the Bonitahairstyle salon in Padua. On the morning of Saturday 28 January they found him lifeless inside his living room. His wife Martina, his family, friends and employees cannot reconcile for the loss of him.

Everyone says that the 37-year-old was in good health, had never had symptoms and had not had any discomfort. The man, father of two children, had always worked as a hairdresser, managing to open his salon after many years of sacrifices. Which, however, he was able to manage for a short time.

The shutters of his hairdressing salon in via Forcellini at the corner with via Sografi in Padua they are lowered, the place is closed for mourning. It is not yet known when friends and family will be able to say their last goodbyes, because the date of the funeral has not yet been scheduled.

His death is still shrouded in mystery. Her lifeless body was found by an employee, who arrived at the salon at 9 to start work. The woman immediately called for help, but the doctors could do nothing but notify his death.

The city of Padua clings to the family of Daniele Favaro for the serious mourning suffered

The whole local community, who knew the hairdresser well, joins the pain of his wife Martina and their small children, who will have to grow up without their dad by their side.

In the Dropouts district the man was well known and even appreciated. Many flowers appeared in front of the hall closed for mourning, as well as many messages of condolence that arrived in these hours.