L’Electronic Entertainment Expovideo game fair held annually in Los Angeles better known as E3, is ready to return after three years of pandemic lived outside the box. With only 2021 having passed to accompany us with an online event, it is in fact since 2020 that gamers from all over the world have not had the opportunity to participate in the biggest event concerning their passion. Although this should be a great comeback for the fair, however, it seems that those who generally are the protagonists will be missing, the three largest video game producers in the world; sony, Microsoft And Nintendo.

It is only a rumor and the information is to be taken with a grain of salt but it seems that many internal sources of ign they would agree with the shared data. Sony’s absence isn’t exactly new; the Japanese multinational, due to unspecified disagreements with the organization, has not attended the fair since 2019 and it was foreseeable that it would also be missing this year. Phil Spenceras far as Microsoft is concerned, just stated a few days ago that Xboxes is planning its traditional summer showcase; the event should coincide with E3 but, according to IGN, the Redmond company should also be missing.

However, there is no information about Nintendo, the Japanese company keeps its audience constantly updated with periodic live broadcasts but, despite this, it has never failed to bring a stand to the Los Angeles fair. The absence of these three big companies would be a blow to an E3 that is trying to recover from a three-year absence, we just have to wait to see if these rumors will finally be reliable.