Daniele Dal Moro and Gianmarco Onestini become the protagonists of a poisonous back and forth

Over the past few hours Daniele Dal Moro and Gianmarco Onestini became the protagonists of a venomous repartee. In detail, after being qualified, the former gieffino published a tweet that unleashed the wrath of Luca Onestini’s brother. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

After being disqualified from the Big Brother VIP, Daniele Dal Moro is back very active on social media. Initially, the former gieffino entrusted his words to Instagram for to accuse the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini for deleting it due to harmless behavior.

He later released a post to Oriana Marzoli and finally announced to unveil some unedited background happened inside the most spied on house in Italy. It’s not all. The latest published content did not go unnoticed by Gianmarco Onestini. In detail, Dal Moro shared a photo with sunglasses and his finger pointing at them. In the caption she wrote:

SPOILER : Onestini is now away from the baby because he is too busy finding his glasses.

Needless to say the chirping of the beautiful Veneto aroused theanger by Gianmarco Onestini. Indeed the answer of Luca Onestini’s younger brother was not long in coming:

Keep behaving like this Daniele and you will always be the last choice … for anyone.

It’s about a dig rather poisonous that of Gianmarco hurled at the former competitor of Big Brother Vip. In turn, the latter did not remain silent but decided to reply to specify that his was simply one joke. These were hers words: