Storyboards for children, drawing through brushes and colors, stories that form children’s literature, through visual and plastic culture, thus creating a generation aware of the issues of Sudanese society.

This is precisely what the plastic artist Hassan Musa intended, when he gifted children’s stories to the Sudanese Heritage House in Khartoum.

In this regard, Musa told “Sky News Arabia”: “We do not seek to turn children into consumers, but rather we want children to be responsible and aware of their social responsibility and basic issues, that is, the priorities of Sudanese society. This is the basic idea of ​​children’s literature.”

He continued, “We want new generations who have a visual and plastic culture that contributes to creating a generation that is artistically open.”

The Sudanese Heritage House is a cultural center that aims to preserve the Sudanese cultural and artistic heritage, and works to promote arts, literature, plastic arts, music, singing, and various aspects.

Finally, attention turned to the possibility of producing books and storyboards for children within the reach of everyone.

The director of the Heritage House Center, Ismail Al-Fahil, told Sky News Arabia: “The basic idea is how to produce a children’s book that is beautiful and affordable for the average child.”

And he added, “50 percent of our books we distribute in public schools for free, especially in marginal areas, and 50 percent of the other books we offer for sale at a symbolic price, such as a thousand pounds only.”

He added, “Our idea is to revive the school library in Sudan, and this activity has existed for a long time in Sudan. It started in the publishing office with numbers of books reaching all the different regions of Sudan.”

The children’s literature project in Sudan, according to experts, needs moral and material support, which justifies the calls made by the Sudanese Heritage House to artists and investors to revive the children’s book market, given its importance.