This Saturday, November 5, Group 5 made its second presentation in the Exhibition Park before hundreds of attendees who sold out the tickets in a matter of hours. During this concert, the fans were surprised when Daniela Darcourt appeared on stage accompanying the orchestra he leads Christian Yaipén.

Thousands of attendees sang the songs of the sauce boat, who performed her most popular songs on radio stations, “Who heals it” was one of these. Likewise, the member of “La voz” congratulated the national orchestra for its 50 years of institutional life.