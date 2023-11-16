Marc Overmars is banned from holding a position within Dutch football organizations for at least a year due to transgressive behavior during his period as technical director at Ajax. The Sports Jurisprudence Institute (ISR) has announced on Thursday, after the disciplinary committee completed its investigation into him last week. The disciplinary committee suspends the former footballer for two years, one year of which is conditional. The suspension applies to positions within the KNVB or organizations affiliated with it.

When determining the penalty, the disciplinary committee took into account that the issue surrounding Overmars “has received a lot of publicity” and that the former footballer has been “damaged” as a result. From research by NRC In February of last year it emerged that Overmars had sent sexually explicit text messages and dick pics to female employees. After he left Ajax “by mutual agreement” shortly afterwards, he quickly found a new employer: a month later he was hired as sporting director at the Belgian club FC Antwerp.

According to the ISR, Overmars violated the rules regarding sexual harassment during his time at Ajax by not refraining from “sexual intimacies through any means of communication.” Overmars, who worked at Ajax between 2012 and 2022, as a manager “should have been aware of his exemplary role”, according to the disciplinary committee. He judges that he should have refrained from such behavior.

