Mexico. Daniela Castro shares on Instagram that she has COVID-19 and that’s why he’s locked himself up: I’m omicrona!”; He also says that he has no idea where I could get the disease.

Daniela Castro, the protagonist of unforgettable telenovelas such as Cadenas de amargura, says that she took an antigen test after feeling some symptoms and revealed the result.

The famous Mexican actress tells that began to feel strange after a trip to the beach, and although at first he felt that it was a simple cold, it was not that.

“I’m super gangosa because I think I caught a cold on the beach, because I got cold. And I also wore nothing but clothes that were useless,” says Daniela in her Instagram stories.

“My throat hurts, but to prevent it, I’m going to do a PCR, so wish me luck,” adds the beautiful Daniela, who is 52 years old and originally from CDMX.

“I am omicrona. I feel different from others”, he reveals in another video and says goodbye to his followers, since he is going to lock himself up and take care of himself.

Daniela also expresses to her fans that He has no idea where he might have gotten it.until for a moment he believed that they had made a mistake in the results, since he refused to accept that the result had been positive.

The last performance that Daniela Castro had was during 2018 in the soap opera I declare myself guilty, where she shared with actors such as Juan Soler, Mayrín Villanueva and the late Enrique Rocha.

Read more: Mhoni Vidente: “The revelation of God begins, PRAYING is the only way to save us”

On February 7, it began on the TLNovelas channel the retransmission of Cañaveral de pasionesa soap opera produced for Televisa in 1996 by the late Christian Bach and Humberto Zurita, in which Daniela also participates alongside other actors such as Angélica Aragón, Juan Soler and Francisco Gatorno.