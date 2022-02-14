The Delta variant of the coronavirus is unlikely to again become the dominant strain of the coronavirus, displacing Omicron, Pavel Volchkov, virologist and head of the MIPT genome engineering laboratory, said in an interview with Izvestia.

“So far, I have not seen a single confirmed case of a person after Omicron becoming infected with Delta. Therefore, such a statement (about the possibility of a reverse displacement of Omicron by Delta. – Ed.) Is probably unfounded. Yes, Omicron does not form a high titer of antibodies in the blood, but local immunity appears where, in fact, the infection flies – in the upper respiratory tract. This is enough to prevent infection,” the source said.

The previous outbreak of “Delta”, the expert explained, has already formed a large amount of immunity, and this is enough so that it does not happen again.

Scientists consider “Delta” a less contagious strain compared to “Omicron”, but at the same time, it often causes a more severe course of the disease.

