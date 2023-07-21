Hours go by, work is done at full speed, videos are reviewed and schedules are met. But the ball should be rolling by now!

That is the desire of the soccer players of the Colombian National Team, who will debut in the World Cup in Australia this July 24 (9:00 pm) against South Korea, in the difficult group H that Germany and Morocco complete.

“The team is calm, united, wanting the ball to roll. We must be very synchronized at the back, that’s where security begins, from there confidence is given to those who go forward,” he said Daniela Arias from the concentration in Sydney.

'A very united team'

Daniela Arias (3) made the goal for Colombia.

For the central defender, the last friendly against China, in which they conceded goals from set pieces, is a concern: “We have talked among ourselves about the responsibility of having a clean sheet: the passing game counts, backups, if we want to go out playing be sure of that, every detail will be very important.”

The good thing is that there is still time to refine and avoid those small but costly mistakes: “We have a very united team, you can see family, there is talent, I am short on words, there is experience, joy, family, focus, what you experience here is very special. We have felt supported, we are together, the coaching staff supports us, we have everything to not only participate but leave the name of our country at the top, we do not stop dreaming, we want to be world champions, lift the Cup. We work with love like all the teams and the objective is clear“, he explained.

The scheme, which has varied between 4 and 5 players in the rearguard, is not her main concern: “We have to be open to all schemes, we have done well in the line of 5, the line of 4 has already been worked on since the Copa América, when one is going to win, win no matter what”.

The dream that she is fulfilling in Australia is literally not ruined by anyone: “Happy, happy, blessed, my first World Cup is something that I visualize, I see myself on the pitch singing the anthem, with tears, it’s a unique feeling and what better than this opportunity”.

The debut is just around the corner and Arias, like the rest of the group, understands that you have to take advantage of every second, despite the anxiety of the debut: “Korea has very physical players, it’s a team that makes very fast counter-attacks, they organize themselves well on set balls, the goal can come easily if we’re not careful, it’s taking care of those details, it’s a physical team, fast, they like to play, they like to have the ball and we have to be attentive, Colombia has very good pressure and our attackers They are the first defenders,” he concluded.

JENNY GAMEZ

Special envoy Futbolred

@Jennygameza

