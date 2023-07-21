In statements to the Iraqi News Agency, Al-Asadi revealed, “The loan fund has approved 400 billion dinars for this year within the 2023 budget, as we will work to ensure that these loans are for real projects to occupy tens of thousands of unemployed people.”

He stressed that through these steps, “Iraq has increased by 20 degrees in terms of poverty levels, according to the latest report of the United Nations, where Iraq was ranked 86 and has now reached 66, and we will continue our work until Iraq reaches advanced stages.”

The Iraqi Ministry of Planning revealed last April that the poverty rate in the country is 22 percent (equivalent to about 10 million people) in a country with a population of more than 43 million.

Observers believe that this trend towards supporting small projects by providing loans to low-income citizens and the poor constitutes an important shift in the mechanisms of combating poverty, by providing opportunities for self-reliance and increasing production for citizens who suffer from low incomes and those who are below the poverty line.

But what is required, according to experts, is to put in place comprehensive development and investment policies that work on the optimal utilization of Iraqi natural and human resources, in a way that contributes to greatly reducing the high poverty rates, as it is inconceivable, according to them, that millions of Iraqis suffer from poverty, in a country swimming on seas of oil, gas, minerals and various natural resources.

Good progress with reservations

Ghazi Faisal Hussein, director of the Iraqi Center for Strategic Studies, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia:

Iraq’s progress of 20 degrees in the list of the poorest countries is a positive development to address the phenomenon of poverty that kills a large portion of Iraqis. However, this arrangement is not commensurate with the size of Iraq’s natural resources and wealth ranging from 20 to 25 trillion dollars, and its annual oil revenues are more than 100 billion dollars.

Extreme poverty afflicts more than 11 million Iraqis, in addition to the existence of 6 million orphans and 2 million widows, as a result of the many wars suffered by Iraqis, and more than 4 million live in slums and marginalized peripheral environments, which requires addressing this chronic problem, and adopting major reform programs and strategies that create job opportunities, encourage investments and employ wealth within a framework of sustainable development.

This is done by rebuilding the industrial and productive base, especially in the agricultural sector, which, if activated and developed, can reduce poverty, ensure food security and expand the peasant class, as Iraq now unfortunately imports about 92 percent of its food needs from neighboring countries, especially Turkey and Iran.

The role of climate change in the problem

Regarding the impact of climate change on the problem of poverty, the director of the Iraqi Center for Strategic Studies adds:

What makes poverty worse is the exacerbation of the repercussions of the climate change phenomenon that afflicts the country, which negatively affects the various vital, productive, economic and service sectors.

Therefore, addressing the phenomenon of poverty is not only through allocating sums of money for social security, as it is a partial solution and not a decisive and long-term solution that must depend on improving the national economy, providing job opportunities and jobs, and encouraging local and foreign investments. Hence the importance of the Ministry of Labor’s initiative to provide more loans for small projects, as it will lift millions out of poverty.

unfortunate arrangement

In turn, the head of the Al-Amsar Center for Strategic Studies, Raed Al-Azzawi, said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”: