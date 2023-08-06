I am guilty, but I was Edwin’s hostage. He held me hostage.” These are the first statements made by Daniel Sancho after confessing to the murder of his Colombian friend, Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, 44. «It was a glass cage, but it was a cage. It made me destroy the relationship with my girlfriend, it has forced me to do things that I would never have done,” he assured in the conversation with his Thai public defenders and several agents at the Koh Phangan police station, according to what the local press has reported. .

This Sunday, the 29-year-old son of Rodolfo Sancho was seen for the first time, after being arrested thanks to some police photos that the EFE agency has had access to. The young man, who was spending a few days on vacation in Thailand, appears in the Koh Phangan hotel room where he was staying, where he is guarded by police officers.

The young man has been detained since Friday after the appearance of various cut parts of this friend’s body in the dump on the tourist island of Ko Pha Ngan, located in the southeast of the country. The victim’s body was found inside some bags in a landfill and, hours later, the young cook ended up confessing to being the material author of the crime, according to the ‘Bangkok Post’.

Rodolfo Sancho, after the arrest of his eldest son, has decided to be with Daniel in these bad times. the actor caught a flight this Saturday.

The Thai Police continues to carry out the investigation with the reconstruction of the events on the island of Ko Panghan. According to various local media, the agents took Daniel Sancho to several of the places where he was during the last week and before Arrieta’s disappearance.

With this they intend to carry out a chronology that can shed more light on what happened between the detained Spaniard and his alleged victim. Apparently, the murder of the surgeon took place last Tuesday, hours after the Full Moon Party, known in Thailand for its excesses of alcohol and all kinds of narcotic substances, attended.

At first, he denied the facts.



In a first interrogation, after the first news about such a macabre discovery appeared in the press, Daniel Sancho denied the Police accusation. However, he had several cuts and scratches on his body that made the agents suspect some contradictions in his version of what happened, according to the Thai newspaper Bangkok Post. According to his testimony, at first he would not have given details about how he met the victim and only said that they met on Thai soil.

However, according to local Thai media, the interpreter’s son and the victim have been dating for a year and have traveled to Koh Phangan, where this macabre homicide took place.

Two images of Daniel Sancho in his room, guarded by the Police and an image from his Instagram account



When the party ended and they returned to the hotel, the surgeon allegedly tried to have sex with Sancho, always according to the Spanish version, but he refused and there was a struggle. In it, he fell to the ground and hit himself unconscious. In fact, the Police believe that he could have died on the spot. This situation was what led Daniel Sancho to plan how to dispose of the corpse, according to police information.

The first thing he did was dismember the man into more than a dozen pieces to later divide him into several black garbage bags that he took to the landfill. Other members of the surgeon’s body, such as the head, were put in a travel bag that would end up being thrown into the sea. Some of the garbage bags turned up at the dump in question, where cleanup services discovered that inside were parts of a human body, including a cut-out pelvis and intestines.

Bought a kayak to dispose of the rest of the body



The young Spaniard went to Salat beach that same night, some 300 meters from the hotel where the events took place. His intention was to rent a kayak with which to dispose of the rest of the body that he had put in a travel bag. On the beach, two girls who had a place to rent and who respond to the names of Tuk and Kanda, according to the Bangkok Post, did not want to rent the boat because of the bad state of the sea. However, Sancho managed to convince them in exchange for $1,000 and bought the kayak. Subsequently, the Spanish threw the bag into the sea.

The Police have found an abandoned kayak on Saturday off the coast of Koh Panghan and the investigators are convinced that it is the one used by Daniel Sancho to get rid of the rest of the victim.



The landfill where more remains are sought.



A knife and gloves



The security cameras of various businesses show that Sancho had acquired a knife, rubber gloves, a kitchen sponge, a cleaning pad and a bottle of detergent on the day of the murder, everything necessary to erase any traces in his room. . In fact, when the Police checked the Spaniard’s room, they were able to verify that both the bathroom, the sink, and the refrigerator had been washed.

In addition, traces of blood, fat and hair were found in the drains that would correspond to the victim, although there is still no official confirmation. That same Friday, more human remains were found, this time along with a black T-shirt, shorts and red underpants, although they are still looking for the victim’s head.