Drug users in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia are increasingly turning to a drug called xylazine, or “tranq,” a veterinary sedative often mixed with other drugs such as heroin or fentanyl. Its consumption quickly causes terrible damage to the body such as necrosis and putrefaction of skin tissue. Authorities in Philadelphia and across the United States are increasingly concerned about the spread of the drug and the harm it causes to victims.

Images widely shared on both TikTok and Twitter show people in terrifying states: men and women, doubled over, apparently sleeping on their feet, with their limbs bandaged, shaking and shaking uncontrollably or, in other cases, lying on the ground. ground, inert

Those in the images are users of a substance called xylazine, often referred to as a “zombie drug.”

Drug users, many of them homeless, often flock to this neighborhood, described as a “Heroin’s Walmart” by The New York Times. But in a way, heroin is becoming a drug of a bygone era: Today, Kensington is a painful epicenter of America’s opioid epidemic.

In recent years, fentanyl, a pain reliever 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, has been one of the most trafficked drugs here. In 2021, the philadelphia department of public health reported that 77% of overdose deaths in its territory were related to fentanyl.

‘It wasn’t a fentanyl crisis, it was a tranquilizer problem’

When did you launch your YouTube channel? “Jeff’s High On Life”, Jeffrey Weeks, 43, hoped to raise awareness about fentanyl use. However, it was not what he found when he returned to the streets of Kensington, a place he himself frequented before sobering up seven years ago.

When I first went (to Kensington last November), I thought it was a fentanyl crisis, but it was a tranquilizer problem. Fentanyl and the tranquilizer are two different drugs. You see a lot of people bent over, almost sleeping standing up, not in the real world: that’s calming. Fentanyl doesn’t do that.

The terrifying symptoms visible in Jeffrey’s videos are the result of the so-called “zombie drug”, xylazine, also known as “tranq”. Initially developed as a tranquilizer for animals, it is used by humans to get high, sometimes alone or mixed with other drugs.

There are many people who take other drugs that are cut with fentanyl, and they are also calming all of that: 90% of the drugs analyzed here test positive for fentanyl and xylazine. I used to do regular heroin. When I interview people, I ask them if they can find regular heroin and they say no.

The spread of the tranquilizer is not only occurring in Kensington, but also on a national scale. On March 23, 2023, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the agency in charge of combating drug trafficking, published a public health alert on xylazine.

“The US Drug Enforcement Administration is warning the American public of a sharp increase in trafficking in fentanyl mixed with xylazine,” the statement begins. “Drug mixtures containing xylazine and fentanyl put users at increased risk of fatal drug poisoning. People who inject drug mixtures, which contain xylazine, can also develop serious injuries, including necrosis – putrefaction of human tissue – which can lead to amputation.

‘He was admitted to hospital for an amputation and had four fingertips removed from his left hand’

In his videos, Weeks invites people suffering from addiction to sit in his car for a filmed interview. During these conversations, he has seen firsthand the terrifying physical repercussions of xylazine use.

“Jojo”, a person suffering from addiction, is interviewed by Weeks in his car on July 25, 2023. © Jeffrey Week

The problem I run into when interviewing the tranq is the smell, due to the injuries. About 80% of people have sores, live in unclean conditions, and many wear the same bandage for many weeks. I help them with that. It is a specific symptom of these wounds: pricking yourself in the same place begins to damage the skin, there is not enough blood and it begins to rot.

Weeks talks about the connections she has made with the people she interviews, connections that have allowed her to follow them as they seek help for their violent addiction.

I posted an interview I did a few months ago with Kim. She went to the hospital for an amputation and had four fingertips removed from her left hand. One of his fingertips was broken the day before the operation. He left an hour after the operation, because he was feeling bad because of the withdrawal syndrome.

Withdrawal without real medical solution

Severe anxiety is another symptom experienced by people addicted to xylazine. It is difficult to treat this addiction due to the lack of a recognized treatment option, something that does exist for people who are embarking on the uphill battle of escaping heroin or fentanyl addiction.

For the most part, national and local institutions have recommended that people trying to quit xylazine use a number of drugs to help manage terrible withdrawal symptoms. Some institutions, however, continue to use the “cold turkey” method, which involves stopping drug use without substitutes or other medical support.

That’s the way First Stop Recovery, a non-profit organization, has been operating in Kensington for about 20 years. Our team spoke with Tony Gardner, chiropractor and addiction counselor responsible for the medical side of First Stop. He told our team how patients are treated.

Most of the people come from the street. They have 30 days of detoxification: we take away their phones. We detox you “cold”, except if you take alcohol or benzodiazepines, which could be dangerous. The reason is that if the detox is easy, you will relapse. If it’s a painful experience, you won’t do it again.

Patients receive full care over a 90-day period, allowing them to focus on their abstinence and therapy

Our job is recovery until day 90. After day 90 they have to get a job and start paying rent. When you are in our program, you can learn job skills, and when you feel ready, you can leave.

There is some debate about the effectiveness of this method to treat addiction to all kinds of drugs. However, Gardner says they find specific problems with xylazine in particular.

You have to treat them very differently, for open wounds and diseases. It’s something we’re working on right now. It will depend on the degree of the injury. If it’s deep, it can become septic and we have to send them to the hospital.

“It’s on the street and it’s getting more and more popular”

Gardner believes that the fact that tranquilizer users almost always end up in hospital is an obstacle to getting through the rehabilitation program. He says he is concerned about what may happen to this growing number of consumers in the coming months.

It’s a very, very unpleasant drug. We don’t see much on our show, because it’s summer, but when it’s cold we’ll see more people. It’s on the street and it’s getting more and more popular.

Weeks also worries about the tranquilizer’s growing entrenchment on the streets of Kensington, and the people it attracts to the neighborhood.

There are more people than ever. There are new faces, that’s what’s scary. I have seen an 18 year old girl looking for dates, trying to make money.

Within days of speaking with our team, Weeks documented this out-of-control situation for his YouTube channel. On July 27, he posted a short video of a young woman lying limp on the ground, her arm bleeding.

Screengrab from video posted by Jeffrey Weeks on July 27, 2023. © Jeffrey Weeks

Although this victim survived after receiving first aid from Weeks and other bystanders, many more will never have this opportunity. In 2021, the Philadelphia’s public health department said that 1,276 people had died from drug overdoses in the past year, a record in 10 years.

