The case of the murder of the Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta at the hands of the Spaniard Daniel Sancho has given a lot to talk about since the chef had no choice but to confess how he perpetuated the act.

At the same time, Every week more details are known about the relationship that the 29-year-old had with the surgeon Arrieta and how the murderer is spending his days in a Koh Samui prison, while the trial takes place and his sentence is known.

Since there have been several pieces of information that have been revealed in these months, all of them have something of attraction for those who follow the case and one of them has caused astonishment in recent days.

Everyone has learned from the different media that Sancho is a well-known Spanish chef, even the tragic end of the Colombian’s body has been related to his supposed profession. So much so that Big Joke, number 2 of the Thai police, has pointed out that dismembering the body took him all night, but that “he is a cook and is used to cutting up corpses and bones.”

However, according to new information offered on the television program ‘Research Team’, there would be new data about the true job of Daniel Sancho.

According to different witnesses interviewed in the magazine, Daniel Sancho’s true occupation in Madrid, It had to do with public relations.

He carried this out in different clubs and nightclubs in the Spanish capital: “He is especially known in Madrid for his contacts and hired as public relations in several clubs,” the witnesses confirmed.

Likewise, they said that the son of actor Rodolfo Sancho was very well known on Madrid nights and For this reason he had many recognized friends in Spanish entertainment.

This situation explains why, at some point, as has been known, he went to the grandson of the emeritus king and eldest son of the Infanta Elena de Borbón and Jaime de Marichalar.

“They followed each other on social networks and I asked friends from Froilán and they told me that they had many friends in common. In fact, Daniel Sancho’s girlfriend was a close friend of Froilán’s friends,” said journalist Martín Bianchi Tasso.

After it came to light that Rodolfo Sancho’s son had friends in common with Froilán and tried to get the grandson of King Juan Carlos to help him leave the Asian country after the crime, he has also been linked to Íñigo Onieva.

According to ‘Vanitatis’, Daniel maintained a friendly relationship with the brother of Tamara Falcó’s husband, Jaime Onieva, with whom it was common to see him sharing moments of leisure and nights out as they belonged to the same group.

And, as the portal claims, he would have met on some occasion in one of the most exclusive nightclubs in the capital with the Marquis of Griñón and his sister Alejandra.

With this information it would be clear what Daniel Sancho’s life was like before the event that occurred in Thailand.

The truth is that the 29-year-old’s party days will be in the past because the penalties in Thailand are harsh and it has already been mentioned before that He could even be sentenced to the death penalty.

“If you deny the charges at trial, you will face the death penalty. If you plead guilty, it will be life in prison. The decision is yours,” Big Joke said.

