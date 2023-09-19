The new national coach of the Spanish football players has not called up Jenni Hermoso for Spain’s matches in the Nations League against Sweden and Switzerland. The successor to the dismissed Jorge Vilda has selected other players from the team that won the world title, even though they have not yet officially ended their strike.

Hermoso was kissed on the mouth by federation president Luis Rubiales after the World Cup final won by England. She indicated that this had not happened with her consent, although the chairman claimed that it had. After all the commotion, Rubiales has now resigned.

A group of 39 Spanish players, including 21 of the 23 international players who played at the World Cup, called for further changes at the Spanish Football Association last Friday. They said at the time that Rubiales’ resignation and Vilda’s replacement was not enough to return to the national team.

Tomé said that she left Hermoso out of the team to protect her. “We stand next to Jenni and all the players in everything. This is the best way to protect her. I worked with her for five years.”

The national coach called up fifteen players who were part of the World Cup selection. She reported that she had spoken to the players before doing so. “I have confidence that they are professionals. They just became world champions and love the national team. I know they will be there tomorrow. Today we start a new era with the national team. All players get the chance to be here and get the same opportunities.”

Players continue to strike

However, the new national coach will not have access to a significant part of the group. The fifteen players have reiterated that they will continue to boycott the national team for the time being. They demand major changes in the treatment of women in Spanish football.

Football player Alexia Putellas distributed a statement via X, formerly Twitter, in which the players reported that they had been called up against their wishes. They also announce that they are considering legal action because they have been included in the selection, while they had actually asked not to be selected. The Spanish Football Association was also too late in informing the clubs of the players who had been called up, they say.