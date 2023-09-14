New details of the Daniel Sancho case became known, this time, Spanish media gave new information about the strategy that the chef had used after the murder of Edwin Arrieta.

In the program ‘Hoy por hoy’ it was revealed that Sancho had communicated with Felipe Juan Froilán de Marichalar y Borbón, nephew of King Felipe VI after committing the crime.

According to the program: “They followed each other on social networks and I asked friends from Froilán and they told me that they had many friends in common. In fact, Daniel Sancho’s girlfriend was a close friend of Froilán’s friends,” said journalist Martín Bianchi.

But not only did they follow each other on social networks, but, according to the revelations, they coincided in several places and this is why Sancho would have gone to him in the first instance.

After the request, Infanta Elena de Borbón and Jaime de Marichalar decided not to get involved in this scandal by stopping following the chef on their social networks.

Defense of Daniel Sancho will seek that the Arrieta murder case be in Spain



In recent days, actor Rodolfo Sancho traveled to Thailand to see his son Daniel, who is the confessed murderer of Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta.

After the visit with the lawyer Marcos García Montes, it was concluded that the best thing for Daniel Sancho would be to be tried in Spain.

The 29-year-old Spaniard confessed to the crime against Edwin Arieta. Photo: EFE/EPA/SOMKEAT RUKSAMAN

García Montes has been in charge of informing what the next step is in the case and that his strategy is for Sancho to have “a prison sentence that is likely to allow him to be in Spain in four years.”

This would be carried out by commuting the death sentence and converting it into a life sentence, something that is not very difficult to achieve and is fulfilled in the laws of both countries.

The luxurious crime scene



The bungalow in which the crime occurred is located in an isolated villa on the island of Koh Phangan, in one of the most exclusive areas of that place.

Sancho rented the place for three days to rest and meet Arrieta there. He would have paid a total of 480 euros in total, which corresponds to 160 euros per night or 690,000 pesos per day.

According to a video broadcast by the Spanish channel Antena 3, the place is very luxurious and spacious. It has 200 square meters of garden, while the apartment is about 100 meters.

Upon entering, the first thing you see is a small pool overlooking the garden. On the second floor there is a comfortable living room with a television and a sofa. Sitting on that last piece of furniture, they took one of the first photographs of Sancho as a detainee.

The apartment room is completely white and has a large bed. The bathroom in that bedroom is very small and that is where, it is presumed, Sancho would have murdered the Colombian doctor. The Thai Police have indicated that the Spaniard cleaned the bathroom before the authorities arrived.

