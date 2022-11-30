We can’t stop talking about it: Daniel Ricciardo’s return to Red Bull. And neither does he.

Back to Max! Yep, it was quite unexpected. Even though it was already in the air: the return of Daniel Ricciardo to Red Bull. Max and Daniel are the ideal combo. Maybe not on the track itself, but off it. They are visibly friends and have a lot of fun, which results in beautiful TV. Red Bull must have thought so too and Ricciardo will return as third driver to the team.

Ricciardo and his return to Red Bull

Yes, we are for it! He’s just a friendly and nice guy. Still, many eyebrows were raised when news of ‘the return’ came out. Why on earth would he choose a supporting role? Well, to clear this up, he made a video for us.

The match between Ricciardo and McLaren was not a good one. The two said goodbye earlier than intended. Too bad yes. But Ricciardo did not give up and that is why Red Bull came into the picture. Whether Max played a role in this? Maybe someday we’ll find out.

He says in the movie, see below, that his return was not something that was planned. But this path started to look more logical when it came to the realization that next year he would not have a seat in the premier class of motorsport.

Stay active

There are exceptions, but usually when you’re out of Formula 1 it’s over. Returning is then very difficult. There is something negative about the driver and there is a lot of (younger) competition. Speaking to the Australian Grand Prix Corporation’s In the Fast Lane podcast, Ricciardo admitted that Red Bull was becoming an option as more became clear.

So he says being involved (in F1) is his best chance of keeping a foot in the door. He may be right about that. Red Bull has now given him that chance and is (almost) as enthusiastic as the driver himself. It will probably be difficult for him if he can’t race next year, there is a disappointment in his voice. He himself tells much more about it. So quickly watch the video below.

