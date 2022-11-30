The Spanish are known for their great sense of humor. In Spain, comedians who perform monologues in the theaters of the different cities of the country triumph. One of the most outstanding cultural signs of the Spanish is their sense of humor. For this reason, comedy shows are often held in theaters and venues in different Spanish cities, which sell tickets very quickly.

Surely it sounds like ‘The comedy club’ to many, in which different comedians or comedy actors participated, they performed a monologue in a theater with a stalls full to the brim, which was also broadcast on television. In fact, many of these monologues became very famous and are still remembered today, as is the case of the monologue by the great Dani Rovira from ‘Las playas de Málaga’ and the widely used ‘tupperware’ when an entire family went to spend the day to the beach.

To this day, not only are monologues performed in theaters and halls, these shows travel to the small screen of a mobile phone and flood social networks such as TikTok or YouTube. It is increasingly common to find comedian monologues on your TikTok platform and the truth that you can give with authentic laugh stories.

The funny nickname of a neighbor of Torre Pacheco



In this case, the protagonist is a man from Torre Pacheco and his wife who went to the comedian Juan Dávila’s show. The Madrid comedian and actor is capable of combining theatre, improvisation and a lot of humor in his shows. Dávila is known for how he interacts with his audience, something that is becoming fashionable in this type of humor shows.

A man from Torre Pacheco and his wife attended the Dávila show. Dávila asked the man what his nickname was, since he belonged to a town. «What do they call you? It is that in the towns there are nicknames, “said the comedian. The Torre Pacheco resident’s response was “just Rafa”, but it was soon learned that he was hiding a very curious nickname. After this answer, the comedian asked Rafa’s wife and she did tell the truth, her husband’s nickname is: “el folaor”. This answer sparked laughter among the public, even the comedian could not help but laugh.

The presenter did not miss the opportunity and insisted on knowing the reason for this nickname. «Your husband is called the fucker. Because it’s him? “. To which Rafa’s wife replied that she did not know the reason. «You should think about it for the best. Torre Pacheco’s follaor will be for something, “said the comedian between laughs. “Has he cheated on you?” Dávila asked, to which the wife of “el folaor” replied that she “thinks not.” «I think he has not put them on you. I think that the follaor thing is to knead bread, “concluded the comedian to the laughter of the public. Surely this nickname has a funny story that now Rafa will have to share with his wife.