Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega This Saturday he declared Nicaragua withdrawn from the Organization of American States (OAS), body from which he resigned on November 19, 2021, a measure that will take two years to be effective, that is, until November 2023.

“We do not want and we decided not to continue (in the OAS). We had already decided (in November 2021), but they wanted to keep us there by force and there is no people that accepts impositions when it has dignity and Nicaragua has dignity and does not accept impositions”, said Ortega in a speech during an official act on the occasion of International Workers’ Day.

Agents of the national police guard the offices of the Organization of American States (OAS), in Managua (Nicaragua).

The Nicaraguan president assured that they are “willing to give battle against Goliath, if Goliat attacks us,” in reference to some measure that the OAS could adopt against his government.

Nicaragua announced last Sunday its decision to withdraw the credentials of its representatives to the OAS in Washington, as well as the closure of the offices of that organization in Managua.

“We have already withdrawn (from the OAS) and sent the (National) Police to rather protect those such offices (in Managua) while the legal steps were taken to expropriate and to tell them to leave Nicaragua,” Ortega said in this regard.

“The Police came to protect, they did not occupy those offices. There could be provocateurs who got in there or criminals, and then the fault lies with the government”, he nuanced.

He assured that the police agents did not touch “any paper, any pen” from the OAS office in Managua.

He calls ‘traitors and traitors’ those who condemned his government

The Sandinista leader criticized the OAS Secretary General, the Uruguayan Luis Almagro, for having convened the Permanent Council to address this case.

Almagro “made a scandal there, he met with the OAS Council and told them that we had committed an outrage, a crime, because we had occupied and looted the OAS offices in Managua,” he continued.

With that version, Ortega added, the countries that “are subject to the empire” American “began to condemn, others believed the secretary (Almagro), to whom nothing can be believed and they also began to condemn us”.

Daniel Ortega is the president of Nicaragua and one of the main allies of Nicólas Maduro.

“They let themselves be carried away by a lie to condemn Nicaragua, a condemnation that does us an honor. Who condemns us? The sellouts, the traitors, those who have no love or dignity for their peoples.”, he accused, referring to the member countries of the OAS.

Likewise, Ortega questioned those countries for condemning what has happened with the OAS office in Managua and keeping silent about what they have done with the embassies and consulates of Venezuela “in front of their eyes and noses.”

“First they invented a president in Venezuela, such (Juan) Guaidó. They made him president, but who elected him president? And then they went one by one in Latin American countries, not to mention in the United States, in Canada, and in European countries, to occupy by force the embassies and consulates that belong to Venezuela, and they are still occupied by force, ¿ And who condemns these facts?“, critical.

For Ortega, “the OAS is an instrument of the empire that is mounted on a swamp, and there it is sinking,” and accused it of being an organization that does not respect international law, like the United Nations.

Nicaragua formalized on Wednesday the expropriation of the building that the OAS he rented to two sisters, one day after he declared that property, 296.1 square meters, of public utility, and after the expulsion of that body from the country announced last Sunday by the Foreign Minister, Denis Moncada.

