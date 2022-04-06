Pello Bilbao won the third stage of the Vuelta al País Vasco, a race led by Primoz Roglic and in which Colombian Daniel Martínez is still in the top 10 runners of the general and with options to ascend more in the next days.

The fraction was interesting, because the layout thus determined it. It ran between Llodio and Amurrio, over a route of 181 kilometersin which the riders faced very complicated mountain passes and narrow paths.

It may interest you: (Luis Díaz: fan tries to attack him when he celebrates the goal, video)

Ineos was the team that wanted to put the leader, Roglic, in trouble, as Geraint Thomas and his teammates led the pack for most of the route and that took its toll on riders who lost the wheel on the hard climbs.

selected race

Oscar Rodríguez was the great protagonist of the day. Together with Jan Polanc they broke away from the big group and began to gain time. Both riders fought for the mountain prize points and the intermediate steps, but the lot, thanks to the action of the Ineos, reduced the difference.

The British squad had things clear, select the group and that’s what they did. After Thomas it was Adam Yates who took the lead and wreaked havoc on the legs of several of the riders.

In the promotions the lot was very divided, with few chips, but Martínez and Rigoberto Urán survived the circumstances. Roglic had his best ally in Jonas Vingegaard and Julian Alaphilippe, who won Tuesday’s stage, was attentive to those movements.

Only 16 runners remained in the group and came to define the victory of the day. Good day for Martínez and Urán, who collaborated so that no one came from behind.

Both Colombians rose in the general classification, which is still led by a Roglic who does not want to give advantages.

This Thursday the section between Vitoria-Gasteiz and Zamudio, 185 kilometers long, with short and difficult climbs.

Classifications

Stage

1. Pello Bilbao 4 hours 35 minutes 24 seconds

2. Julian Alaphilippe mt

3. Aleksandr Vlasov mt

4. David gaudu mt

5. Enric Mas mt

6. Pierre Latour mt

7. Primoz Roglic mt

8. Ion Izagirre mt

9. Jonas Vingegaard mt

10. Rigoberto Uran mt

11. Steff Cras mt

12. Daniel Martinez mt

13. Remco Evenepoel mt

general

1. Primoz Roglic 9hrs 49mins 47s

2. Remco Evenepoel at 5 s

3. Aleksandr Vlasov at 14s

4. Adam Yates at 18s

5. Pello Bilbao at 19 s

6. Jonas Vingegaard mt

7. Ion Izagirre at 20 s

8. Daniel Martinez at 21 s

9. Pierre Latour at 25 s

10. Julian Alaphilippe at 28s

It may interest you: (Alejandro Osorio is no longer with the Bahrain team)

SPORTS