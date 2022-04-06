We have been saying that for some time PS5 And Xbox Series X they are still nowhere to be found. The slowed production of semiconductors in 2020 continues to continue this year and consequently the next-gen consoles are placed on the market little by little.

However, it seems that this doesn’t stop PS5 and Xbox Series X from breaking records even in this situation. As Christopher Dring of GamesIndustry reports, the two next-gen consoles have certainly reached new heights.

PS5 has sold more than N64 in the UK and is getting close to GBA. Xbox Series S / X surpassed Nintendo GameCube sales a few months ago. If only there were more units, there would certainly be other records to beat “reports the analyst.

Next-gen consoles are pretty much snapped up once they hit specialty retailers. Unfortunately, the problem of touts still remains, but at least in Japan, Sony seems to be trying to solve it with a particular trick.