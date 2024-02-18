Daniel Felipe Martínez and Remco Evenepoel They starred in an electrifying one-on-one match. The Colombian took the victory in the last stage of the Return to the Algarve and consolidated himself in second place in the general classification in a vibrant race.

It was a crucial stage for the Colombian, who wanted to retain the title he won last year in this race. It seemed like a stage made for Martinez, the 165.8 kilometer route between the towns ofe Faro and Alto do Malhāo It had three third-category mountain posts and one second-class one.

The first escape of the day occurred early, with 95 kilometers remaining, 17 runners began the escape. The movements continued and in a carelessness, James Shaw he escaped and began to threaten the second place of Daniel Felipe Martínez, In fact, it fell to fourth place.

He bora He reacted and picked up the pace in the platoon to hunt down the leaders of the faction and hurt Remco Evenepoel so that the Colombian could keep the crown for the second consecutive year.

However, the Belgian did not slow down and did not lose sight of the rider born in Soacha. Second place was at risk and the top of the general classification was far away.

The strategy of the bora, managed to shorten the difference to the three riders at the top of the race and helped the Martinez Rwill recover second place on the podium.

With one kilometer to go before the finish line, the fireworks began in the main group, Daniel Felipe Martínez He came out determined for the stage victory and the title, but Evenepoel He stood on the pedals and defended his position.

The last meters were electrifying, the Belgian and the Colombian fought hand in hand for the victory and Martinez He won the fight in the final packing, to take the victory of the fraction and consolidate himself in second position in the general classification.

Second stage victory for the Colombian in the Return to the Algarve, after the one achieved on the second day. In addition, the Colombian was crowned mountain champion in the Portugal.

It is the third consecutive year that Daniel Felipe Martínez He finishes on the final podium of the Vuelta al Algarve, last year he became champion and in 2020 he finished in third place. On the other hand, it was the seventh podium in history for Colombia in the Fly to the Algarve.

Classifications

Stage

1. Daniel Felipe Martínez 3 hours, 55 min 35 s

2. Remco Evenepoel mt

3. Thomas Pidcock at 3s

4. Christian Scaroni at 7s

5. Jack Tratnik mt

6. Sepp Kuss mt

7. Tao Hart at 16s

8. Nen Healy mt

General

1. Remco Evenepoel 18h 45m 53s

2. Daniel Martínez at 43 s

3. Jan Tratnik at 1 min 21 sec

4. Ben Healy at 1 min 42 sec

5. Thymen Arensman at 1m 45s