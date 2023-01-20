Friday, January 20, 2023
Daniel Luna, the hero of Colombia’s tie: “It cost us the start”

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 20, 2023
in Sports
0


Colombia vs. Paraguay

Colombia vs. Paraguayan.

Colombia vs. Paraguayan.

The player analyzed the debut of Colombia in the South American sub-20.

The teams of Colombia and Paraguay started this Thursday their participation in the South American Sub-20 with a 1-1 draw at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali, on the first day of Group A, which left Brazil as the leader after thrashing Peru 0-3.

Colombia started losing and found the tie with a goal from daniel moon Starting the second part.

the player of Deportivo Cali At the end of the game, he analyzed this tie for the National Team. “Difficult, we had faced them before, they are very organized, it was difficult for us to start, we were anxious, the penalty comes and it is difficult; in the second half we had the calm and confidence that we always have, we tied, it is to turn the page and think about what’s to come. It’s a pity that they don’t give us the 3 points”, he told Win Sports.

Colombia vs. Paraguay in South America.

Regarding the failures, he analyzed: “The emotional and mental part. That cost us in the first half, the anxiety of the first game. Then we calmed down, the teacher spoke to us and gave us peace of mind… we never gave up and we didn’t we stopped trying.”

Finally, he referred to his goal. “With humility and calm, this is just beginning, we have potential to show and we are convinced that we are going to do very well.”

PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO

