The Dutch tennis player Tallon Grepe has failed to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open. He lost in three sets (6-2, 7-6 (5) and 6-3) to the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas. It was the first time that the Dutchman was in the third round of a grand slam tournament.

In the first set, the 26-year-old Dutchman hardly had any chances and was quickly broken by the number three in the world. In the second set, the born Haarlemmer got into shape a little better and managed to stay level for a long time and created a set point with a 6-5 lead. However, he was unable to use this, so the set had to be decided with a tie-break. However, the Tsitsipas turned out to be just a bit too strong and won the second set after a playing time of more than an hour and a half.

Read also: Tallon Greek track is rewarded for his investments with the first ATP title



In the last set, the Greek track barely got to play. He made too many unnecessary mistakes for Tsitsipas to easily break him in his second service game. Shortly afterwards, the Dutchman was broken again, so that the third and final set also went to the Greek.

The loss against Tsitsipas was the first defeat for the 26-year-old Dutchman in 2023. The Greeks have shown excellent form in recent weeks by winning his first ATP tournament in Pune, India. Thanks to that victory, he climbed to 63rd place in the world rankings.

In the previous round of the Australian Open, he defeated compatriot Botic van de Zandschulp, the best tennis player in the Netherlands, in three sets. All Dutch tennis players are eliminated in singles.

The match at the tournament’s main stadium, the Rod Laver Arena, lasted just over two hours. Last year, Tsitsipas reached the semi-finals, in which the Russian Daniil Medvedev was too strong. In the fourth round, the Greek will face the Italian Jannik Sinner.