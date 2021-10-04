Farewell to the former Reggina goalkeeper. Daniel Leone failed to win his battle with brain tumor, which was discovered in 2014

Tears and pain in Reggio Calabria and on the web, Daniel Leone he died forever at the age of 28 years. The former Reggina goalkeeper has fought for years against a brain tumor, but he failed to win his battle. Since 2014, the year of the terrible diagnosis, the boy has struggled and has undergone several operations.

He tried with all his strength to take back his life and continue playing football, his greatest passion. Unfortunately, life did not allow him to realize his dreams and he broke down at just 28, leaving a great void it’s a indescribable pain in the hearts of his family and all those who knew and loved him.

Daniel Leone and the discovery of the tumor

The sad news arrived last October 2nd. Daniel Leone had discovered the tumor in 2014, following a bad headache that tormented him. After the necessary investigations, the doctors discovered the presence of a right frontal brain tumor.

In those years he wore the shirt of the Reggina goalkeeper, but he had to put aside his great passion, to undergo a surgical operation United Hospitals of Reggio Calabria.

He always showed himself strong and smiling as he fought against the ugly evil. He had to undergo chemotherapy sessions, succeeding in come back to play the following year, in 2015.

After three long years of everything looking as it was before, the bad is back and the boy underwent one second brain operation. Since then he has never stopped fighting and has had to say goodbye to his career as a goalkeeper forever. Today came the heartbreaking news that the disease has prevailed, but Daniel Leone was an example of courage and determination that no one will ever forget.

