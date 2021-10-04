New Zealand wants to learn to live with virus, waives total elimination

New Zealand announced on Monday that it is easing its corona policy – the goal is no longer to completely eliminate the virus. That means the country will no longer rely on freedom restrictions such as strict lockdowns until the virus is completely extinguished, Reuters news agency reported. The virus will have to be lived with, the government of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has decided. She is committed to increasing the vaccination rate.

New Zealand was one of the first countries in the world to bring the number of corona infections to zero in 2020. But the Delta variant has been causing new outbreaks since mid-August. A return to zero infection cases is incredibly difficult, Prime Minister Ardern said in a press conference on Monday.

Fifty new infections were reported over the weekend. 29 infections were added on Monday, bringing the total number to 1,357. The government is now focusing on increasing vaccination coverage. The lockdown in Auckland, which has a population of 1.7 million, will also be lifted in three phases. From Wednesday, residents will be allowed to gather outside with a maximum of ten people from two households.

Strict lockdowns will only be completely released with a local vaccination rate of 90 percent. At present, only 48 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. The slow rollout of the vaccination strategy has seen Ardern’s popularity plummet in recent months.