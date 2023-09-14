Daniel Galan defeated Vladyslav Orlov5-7, 6-3 and 6-0 in two hours and 16 minutes of play, and tied the series, 1-1, with Ukraine for him Davis Cup World Group I.

In the first game, Oleksii Krutykh took the victory against Nicolas Mejia by 6-4 and 6-3 in one hour and 21 minutes, a time in which the Ukrainian showed a better version, breaking three times and saving the only one he gave to the Colombian.

What’s missing

In addition, Krutykh had an impeccable day with the serve, especially with the first, with which he won 26 of 28 points.

Then, it was the turn of Daniel Galán who had to go from strength to strength against Vladyslav Orlov (5-7, 6-3 and 6-0) in order to give Colombia equality. The country’s main racket encountered a quite outstanding Ukrainian who was able to hold and prevail in the background exchanges, which allowed him to win the first set.

However, Galán took advantage of a break in the fourth game of the second set (where Orlov was 40-0) which allowed him to build confidence and show his hierarchy, leading him to win 10 of the next 12 games that were played.

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastián Cabal Photo: Néstor Gómez – EL TIEMPO

This Friday, from 2:00 am Colombia time, the day will begin with the doubles point where they will be Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah in view of Illya Beloborodko and Viacheslav Bielinskyi. It is worth remembering that captains can make modifications up to one hour before the start.

Then, it will be time for the fourth point between the number 1 singles rackets of each country, in this case a duel between Oleksii Krutykh against Daniel Galán. And if necessary, the fifth point would be played between Nicolás Mejía and Vladyslav Orlov.

The winner of this series will qualify for the 2024 Qualifiers, which would allow them the possibility of reaching the Davis Cup Finals next year. While the loser will have to play in the World Group I Play-offs in February 2024.

The Colombian Davis Cup Team has, once again, the sponsorship of Colsanitas, which in recent decades has become a transcendental ally of Colombian tennis. It also has the support of the Ministry of Sports and FILA-People Plays, the latter in charge of supplying the players and technical equipment.

