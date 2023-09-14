Arisa has been one of the undisputed protagonists of social media for some time. The singer has decided, for some time now, to publish some particular shots on her Instagram profile. After a series of photos in which she was portrayed naked, another sexy shot in which she is seen in a low-cut black lace dress sitting on the fence of some donkeys. An image that was very successful with comments and likes arriving en masse.

In the past few hours, however, Arisa has dedicated herself to stories. In particular, she showed her followers how she spent a few hours of her day, that is, training together with her personal trainer. In the video, Arisa performed some exercises for the buttocks: squats complete with a barbell.

The singer then posted an image in which she is in the company of a doctor, who she specifies is a nutritionist. The now former Amici teacher, accompanying the image, wrote: “she said diet”. It is therefore assumed that Arisa has undertaken a path to keep her lifestyle as healthy as possible.