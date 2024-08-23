Colombia’s number one player, Daniel Galán, will once again not be part of the team that will compete in the Davis Cup, this time, the duel against Japan in Tokyo in which the position for the 2025 qualifiers will be defined.

Team captain Alejandro Falla has chosen Nicolás Mejía and Adriá Soriano in singles, and Cristian Rodríguez and Nicolás Barrientos in doubles, for the match that will take place on September 14 and 15 at the Ariake tennis park.

Falla included youngster Miguel Tobón in the squad, who has performed well in recent tournaments. “We are going to go all out with the team we have and with which we beat Luxemburgo. The arrival of Miguel Tobón is important, he is new blood for the team, youth, desire and that will bring a lot to him and to the group,” he explained.

Fedecoltenis explains the reason for Daniel Galán’s absence

Fedecoltenis revealed that Daniel Galán’s absence from the Davis Cup team was due to differences over the distribution of prizes.

“Captain Alejandro Falla had also called up Colombian tennis player Daniel Galán, who declined the call-up because he could not reach an economic agreement with the other players called up on the historical percentages established by them for the distribution of prize money within the Team, despite the efforts of coordination and dialogue that the Colombian Tennis Federation made in this regard,” the entity said in a statement.

Falla regretted Galán’s absence. “It will be a very difficult series against Japan because we are playing away from home against a team that has a lot of experience. We will not have Daniel Galán and that will be an important loss for the team.”said.

Galán had already been left out of the team that faced Luxemburgo in the Group I playoffs, in which Colombia managed a huge comeback to go from being 0-2 down to winning 3-2 and qualifying for this match against Japan. Economic differences would also have been the reason for his absence on that occasion.

