Vox multiplies its judicial offensive against the Government and its partners

“We have no doubt that President Sánchez’s future lies in the dock.” This is the goal that Vox has pursued since Pedro Sánchez took office as President of the Government, which both Abascal’s party and the PP itself do not consider “legitimate” due to the fact that they have managed to assemble a sufficient majority to govern with political parties. “separatists”, “enemies of Spain”, and “etatars”. Although the PP was the winning party in the last general elections, it could not govern as it had no ally other than Vox.

Vox joins Manos Cleans and HazteOir and asks to be a popular accusation in the investigation of Begoña Gómez

Both the PP, already commanded by Alberto Núñez Feijóo, and the extreme right led by Santiago Abascal, have not stopped agitating in the streets to demand that the socialist leader resign and call general elections immediately in the face of cases of alleged corruption that have deteriorated the image of the president and his entire Government. Those requests have fallen on deaf ears. Sánchez is resisting for now, which has caused the extreme right, which in the last elections lost 19 seats and no longer has the capacity to present appeals to the Constitutional Court, to redouble its pressure and try to surround him with all kinds of complaints and judicial appearances.

For this task, they have found the invaluable help of far-right organizations, such as the ultra-Catholic Hazte Oír, or the pseudo-union Clean Hands, which has taken both Pedro Sánchez’s wife, Begoña Gómez, and his brother, David Sánchez, to court. , who are accused of all types of crimes and of benefiting from the relationship with the President of the Government based on indications and some unverified information. Those from Abascal have appeared in both cases, and in the so-called Koldo case – which has hit Moncloa’s waterline squarely by affecting the former Minister of Transport and former Secretary of Organization of the PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, today in the Group Mixed-.

At Vox they have not stopped there and, as they boast, they are also involved in at least another twenty of the most diverse cases that not only affect the Government but also some of the partners in Congress.

The PP has also requested to be a popular accusation in some of these cases. But the extreme right believes that Feijóo’s men are not excessively harsh or forceful and emphasize that in reality this judicial offensive is being “a solo battle for Vox.” Last Monday, the party’s legal coordinator, Marta Castro, together with the national spokesperson José Antonio Fúster, demanded from the PP “unity of action against a corrupt government that has assaulted the institutions” and urged them “to investigate until the end to combat the state mafia.”

Given that the PP has been appointed to direct the popular accusations raised in the Koldo case, which is being followed halfway between the National Court and the Supreme Court, Castro urged Feijóo’s people to ask Ábalos’ advisor “the appropriate questions.” “Let’s hope that the PP has learned something from Vox’s procedural strategy,” Castro challenged them, while regretting not having been able to “take the initiative” in the Supreme Court in this case and not being able to be present that same Monday in the statements of businessman Víctor de Aldama, linked to Koldo’s “plot” and immersed in another of the cases of alleged corruption regarding the million-dollar VAT fraud in the hydrocarbon trade , in which Vox has also asked to appear. The party’s legal coordinator announced that they “will continue to encourage those involved to answer all the necessary questions.” “We will continue unraveling the entire plot and if they do not answer in court we will continue investigating by all means at our disposal,” he warned.

Sánchez’s wife and brother, two bones that Vox does not let go

Last April, Abascal’s party already requested to exercise the popular accusation in the case that the investigating court number 41 of Madrid was investigating the professional activity of Begoña Gómez, wife of the President of the Government, following a complaint from Manos Limpes. As reported in a statement, they asked to be part of the case to “promote research on the Africa Center, the development of the studies at the Complutense University and the special connection with the Globalia group and the businessman Víctor de Aldama.” Not satisfied with this, they also filed a complaint against Gómez for alleged influence peddling in the creation and development of the chair at the Complutense University, but it was rejected by a Madrid judge. The latest move has been to file another complaint against the wife of the President of the Government and two Moncloa advisors, this time for embezzlement.

Vox later appeared, in June of this year, as a popular accusation in the court investigating David Sánchez Pérez-Castejón, brother of the President of the Government, for a possible crime of prevarication, embezzlement, influence peddling and tax fraud in relation to his work in the Badajoz Provincial Council. As in the case of Begoña Gómez, this case was opened at the request of a complaint from Clean Hands.

In line with this matter, Vox has taken the opportunity to unsuccessfully request the reopening of the so-called Delcy case, in reference to Nicolás Maduro’s number two, and his ‘discreet’ or ‘secret’ visit to Spain in January 2020, since in A report from the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard referring to the Koldo case states that former Minister Ábalos informed Sánchez that the Venezuelan leader would make a private visit to Spain. Vox’s legal coordinator has said that they will persevere with this matter “until it is completely clarified.” For this reason, they will continue to expand their complaints. At the moment, they have requested the Central Court of Instruction number 31 of Madrid not to delete the recordings from the security cameras at the Madrid-Barajas Airport recorded during the night of Delcy Rodríguez’s visit to our country.

In the list of the 25 appearances and judicial actions undertaken by Vox, the complaint it filed against Pedro Sánchez after DANA must be included. Santiago Abascal saw in this tragedy another opportunity to continue his judicial offensive against the President of the Government and announced a complaint against him and a good part of his ministers for “reckless homicide and omission of the duty to provide relief.” This pattern already began in the previous legislature. In fact, the first complaint that Vox then formalized against the Government was for Sánchez’s decision to include, in March 2020, the then second vice president, Pablo Iglesias, in the government commission that controls the CNI through a decree law of economic measures on the coronavirus.

Francina Armengol and Salvador Illa, in the crosshairs of the extreme right

Then came another cascade of failed complaints, such as, for example, for declaring a state of alarm during the pandemic, and the presentation of a new complaint before an investigative court in Madrid against the Government for the alleged crimes of “prevarication, embezzlement of funds.” public and fraud” due to purchases of medical supplies in which Vox saw that there were “signs of corruption.” One of these complaints fell on the former Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, on the eve of the Catalan elections. The case was filed.

Another complaint from Vox has now gone against the president of Congress, Francina Armengol, for the messages that, according to the report of the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard, she exchanged with Koldo García about a possible contract for the acquisition of PCR tests when he presided over the Balearic Government. The extreme right had already filed another complaint before the courts against the Lower House Board, which she presides over, for processing the amnesty law at the time. But the Supreme Court rejected it.

Likewise, those from Abascal have taken advantage of the recent reopening of the case against Mónica Oltra, former vice president of the Generalitat Valenciana, and former Minister of Equality by the Provincial Court of Valencia. The court thus considered Vox’s resources, as a popular accusation, and those of the private accusations against the dismissal – decreed on April 2 – of this process that was being followed against Oltra for the alleged cover-up of her ex-husband’s abuse of a woman. supervised minor.

In the previous legislature, Vox did not give up in that battle against the socialists and their partners. In fact, in January 2023, it led them to register in the Investigative Court number 13 of Valencia a document in which they requested the appearance as a popular accusation in the Azud Case, the alleged case of irregular financing of the Socialist Party in the Valencian Community. The case revolved around an alleged ‘box B’ of the Valencian socialists.

A few months later, in March 2023, Vox also decided to present a brief before the Court of Instruction number 5 of Santander requesting its appearance, as a popular accusation, in the case of the alleged corrupt plot in the highway contracts. of Cantabria, which caused the dismissal of the Public Works Minister of the then government of the regional president, Miguel Ángel Revilla. The matter continues to be investigated.

In April Vox also appeared as a popular accusation when the National Court decided to reopen the so-called Pegasus case. The extreme right party then requested to be present in the procedure promoted by the State Attorney’s Office for alleged revelation of secrets with the infection of the mobile phone of Pedro Sánchez and the ministers of Defense, Interior and Agriculture, Margarita Robles, Fernando Grande-Marlaska and Luis Planas, respectively. The judge of the National Court José Luis Calama had filed in July the investigation due to the lack of collaboration from Israel, the country where the company that manufactured the software used for espionage is based.

The nationalists, the process and Puigdemont

Another case where the extreme right wanted to gain prominence was in the procés trial, held in June 2019, in which they appeared as a popular accusation. The two lawyers who represented Vox in the case were Javier Ortega Smith and Pedro Fernández, both deputies in Congress.

And the Catalan nationalists have never stopped being in their sights, although they have not always gotten their way. In March of this year, the Supreme Court rejected the complaint that Vox filed against Pedro Sánchez and Carles Puigdemont for agreeing on the amnesty law in exchange for the support of the Catalan independentists for his inauguration as president of the Government.

From Vox to Clean Hands: a decade of complaints as a political weapon of the extreme right



In June, also of this year, those from Abascal presented another complaint for “disobedience and prevarication” to the members of the Age Board of the Parliament of Catalonia for having accepted the delegation of voting to Puigdemont, among other Junts leaders. And months later, in October, they filed another complaint against the Minister of the Interior –then acting–, the head of the police force and all those who helped Puigdemont to avoid being arrested on his return to Spain.