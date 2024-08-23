There is a Lamborghini in front of everyone as the first day of the GT World Challenge Europe concludes in Magny-Cours, where the Sprint Cup protagonists dedicated themselves to Pre-Qualifying.

With the sun setting and the darkness of night, most teams opted to focus on race pace, with the first round scheduled for Saturday at the same time as the final activity of the day today.

This meant that practically all the times were set at the start of the 60′ session, with Ugo De Wilde immediately taking the #85 Imperiale Racing Lamborghini he shares with Dmitry Gvazava to the front of the pack in 1’36″840, also proving to be the fastest in the Bronze Cup Class.

#14 Emil Frey Racing, Ferrari 296 GT3: Konsta Lappalainen, Ben Green Photo by: SRO

The standings are quite mixed compared to the afternoon Free Practice sessions and with many outsider cars in the Top 10.

In second place is the #25 Audi of Saintéloc Racing, 0″259 off the pace and leading the Gold Cup Class, while third and best of the PROs is the #99 Audi of Tresor Attempto Racing, hot on the heels of the French team’s R8.

Fourth place and second Bronze for the #44 Porsche of Schumacher CLRT, which keeps two PRO cars behind it, namely the #84 Audi of Eastalent Racing and the #96 Porsche of Rutronik Racing, which is also the first to be half a second behind the leader.

Seventh place goes to the #188 McLaren of Garage 59 which is on the virtual Bronze podium, closely followed by the #14 Ferrari of Emil Frey Racing, while the #97 Porsche of Rutronik Racing and the #159 McLaren of Garage 59 complete the Top 10.

Among the main title contenders, we have to go down to 16th place overall to find the #32 BMW of WRT and to 21st where we have the #48 Mercedes of Winward.

To conclude the Gold Cup discussion, the Audis of Team Engstler #6 and CSA Racing #111 took second and third place, although further away from the lead, with the #88 of Tresor Attempto Racing coming in fourth.

Audi also in great form in the Silver Cup thanks to the best time set by the #26 from Saintéloc which is just over a tenth ahead of the #10 Mercedes of Boutsen VDS. Third place for the #71 AF Corse Ferrari of the Donno/Fleming duo.

Saturday’s programme includes Qualifying 1 at 2.30pm to determine the starting grid for Race 1, set for 8.15pm.

#32 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Dries Vanthoor, Charles Weerts Photo by: SRO