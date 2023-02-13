Alejandro Montenegro Diazwho attacked at the wheel of Millionaires Daniel CatañoHe apologized Monday for his act.

The game of the fourth day of the Apertura Tournament was about to start when Cataño was punched in the back by a fan who managed to enter the field bypassing security, whom he chased and hit, for which Roldán showed him the red card.

The players and the coaching staff of Millonarios decided to leave the field of play.

“This is football that corresponds to all of us, and our safety, of the coaching staff, of the players, is above anything (…) We have to set a precedent so that we educate ourselves as a society (…) we we have to take care of each other,” Millonarios captain David Macalister Silva told referee Roldán.

The aggressor

The Millionaires bus, when leaving the stadium Manuel Murillo Toro, he was attacked by more misfits, who with losses broke the windows and endangered the integrity of the players.

Hours after the embarrassing event, the Ibagué Police identified as Dairo Alejandro Montenegro to Cataño’s aggressor.

Daniel Cataño is attacked. Photo: Taken from Win Sports +

It was reported that Montenegro spent the night at the Prosecutor’s Office. On social networks, the attacker presents himself as a college student Business Administration at the Minuto de Dios University, Ibagué headquarters, and says he is interested in the ventures. He also promotes tile businesses, women’s clothing and handicrafts.

This Monday, the first reactions of Montenegro were known, who apologized for what he did.

“I appear before you to apologize. I let myself be carried away by the emotions that are experienced inside a football stadium, reactions that are not correct,” he said.

And he added: “I think that a mistake of mine could not stop a game. Those are the consequences of bad acts.”

