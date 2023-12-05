The call for the Colombia Men’s Senior National Team, headed by technical director Néstor Lorenzo for the friendly matches against Venezuela and Mexico to be played in the United States.

“The FCF National Teams Department together with the Technical Body, they will confirm in the next few hours the remaining players who will join the concentration once they are released by their clubs,” says the Federation statement.

The list highlights the appearance of two players from the Bogotá team Millonarios FC, David Mackalister Silva and Daniel Cataño. Those who received the news as a bite of happiness after the defeat against América de Cali that left them out of the final of the BetPlay Dimayor League 2023-2.

You can read: Mackalister Silva and David Ospina, in the Colombian National Team call for friendlies

Daniel Cataño celebrates Millonarios’ 1-0 victory over Nacional. Photo: Twitter: @MillosFCOficial

Statements by Daniel Cataño

“Happy, because it is still an important step for one in one’s professional career and being able to be there on the radar and be part of the Colombian National Team is something very important and very nice for our families, and of course, after yesterday being crestfallen, sad for not achieving a goal that we had set for ourselves at the level of the Millionaires club, it is a gift from God and I want to thank him for that, for allowing us Today we wake up with another perspective of what this day is going to be like, these last few weeks and the end of such a blessed year is approaching, to be able to have the opportunity to have a blessing as great as being part of the National Team“said Cataño.

Regarding his teammates who were also called up, he said: “”A blessing to arrive accompanied. They (David Macalister Silva and Álvaro Montero) deserve it, ‘Maca’ deserves it because he has worked and fought, not only this year and now he has the opportunity, So we hope that we can support ourselves there, enter into the dynamics of what the ‘profess’ (Néstor Lorenzo) wants and be willing to be part of another call,” added the former Medellín player.

Read also: Mackalister Silva, excited about his call to the National Team: ‘It’s something I dreamed of’

He added, “We didn’t talk much with Macka, because it was in the morning, there are some who go to breakfast, there are others who like to stay asleep and when I realize when I go down to breakfast and I don’t see Macka until 3 in the morning late, then no, nothing. I simply congratulated him, as did Álvaro and the boys were also very happy, because despite the bitter pill last night, that is also a blessing for all of us and I know that everyone is happy and everyone would like to be in the position that we are in today, so let’s say that we are also representing them.”

For the fans there were also words: “No, just thank you, because the truth is that since I arrived at Millonarios I have felt loved, I have felt supported and I only have words of gratitude with the fans, I see many messages that they leave me on social networks, I can’t answer all of them or anything, but I can tell them that thank you for that support and that the only thing we want is to repay them in a 2024 full of more titles and good things.

More news: ‘Juanfer’, Roger and the striking absences in the National Team: why were they discarded?

Ⓜ️🇨🇴 Daniel Cataño after being called up to the Colombian National Team: “After being crestfallen, sad, for not achieving the goal at the club level, it is a gift from God and I want to thank him for that. It means thanking him for everything , for the good and the bad”https://t.co/8VCf21CItH pic.twitter.com/Bz4waeXKtJ — Caracol Deportes (@CaracolDeportes) December 5, 2023

You can also read: