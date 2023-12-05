An American tourist visiting the Bahamas died in a shark attack on Monday, according to the police of that Caribbean country.

The victim, a 44-year-old woman from Boston, rowing in front of a resort on New Providence Island, where the capital Nassau is located.

(Also read: Video: home exploded in Virginia, USA, while Police carried out raid).

A lifeguard managed to bring the woman and a family member who was with her to the shore to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation.according to the report of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas, is characterized by its colonial infrastructure and houses of different colors.

“The victim suffered significant trauma to the right side of his body,” the note reported and was pronounced dead by emergency services.

The Bahamas archipelago, with more than 3,000 islands, is home to a large number of hotel complexes and a good part of its economy depends on tourism.

(Keep reading: The United States police warn about a new iPhone feature).

Shark attacks there and elsewhere are unusual, with 89 such incidents recorded worldwide.l by the International Shark Attack File, a database updated by the Florida Museum of Natural History, in the United States.

The Bahamas has recorded, since 1580, 33 attacks.

The Bahamas has recorded, since 1580, 33 attacks, according to the data in that archive.

(We recommend: The controversial complaints from contestants in the recreation of ‘The Squid Game’).

In 2019, An American mother who was with her family also died in the Bahamas while snorkeling. when attacked by a shark on an excursion.

AFP