The game Tolima and Millionaires could not play on Sunday, after the attack on the player of the Bogota club, Daniel Catanoby a fan who jumped onto the field, circumventing the little security that was on stage.

The match was suspended, as the visiting team’s players did not feel there were any guarantees after the violent moment.

The Bogota team bus, when leaving the stadium Manuel Murillo Toro, He was attacked by more misfits, who with losses broke the windows and endangered the integrity of the players, who denounced the incident on their social networks.

Jessica Aristizabal, Cataño’s wife, reacted, because it distressed her and it hurt her to see her husband being mistreated by a fan of a team to which the midfielder gave everything.

The mood was not the best. On Saturday, when the Bogotá team arrived at the concentration hotel facilities, Cataño was insulted by the Tolima fans.

Before entering the hotel, the player responded to the verbal attacks with a gesture, which provoked the reaction of the fans who were there.

‘The soul hurts’

Cataño is not forgiven for missing a penalty in the final Tolima vs. National on June 26, 2022, which could have been the fourth star for the cast of Ibagué.

“Incredible that these things happen in Colombian soccer, my soul hurts to see these acts, the lack of God in the hearts of these people who only hold hatred and resentment. Above there is a God who sees everything and fights for his children, Only he is in charge of justice, ”the wife of the Millionaires player wrote on her social networks.

