Last week, the company announced the resignation of the CEO; company has net debt of R$ 566.1 million

Marisa announced on Monday (13.Feb.2023) that it had accepted the resignation of 2 executives. Last week, the company communicated the departure of CEO Adalberto Pereira Santos and the hiring of BR Partners and Galleazzi & Associados for debt renegotiation services and internal cost restructuring.

Along with Santos, Marcelo Adriano Casarin, a member of the board of directors, also left the company last week. Now, Marisa has announced the departure of Marcelo Doll Martinelli, chairman of the board, and director Dilson Batista dos Santos Filho. Here’s the full of the press release (136 KB).

With the resignations, economist João Pinheiro Nogueira Batista will chair the board of directors, which will also include consultant Luis Paulo Rosenberg.

According to the retailer, the new formulation“with the arrival of 2 senior executives, with extensive experience at the head of large publicly traded companies, it brings an important contribution to the management” from the company. They will occupy the positions on the council “until the holding of the general meeting”still no date set.

According to Marisa’s last quarterly balance sheet, referring to the 3rd quarter of 2022, the retailer has a net debt of BRL 566.1 million, an amount 7.9% higher than that registered in the same period of 2021. The company also had a drop of 43.8% in digital retail sales compared to the 3rd quarter of 2021.

In all, Marisa recorded a net loss of R$97.5 million in the 3rd quarter of last year and a negative cash variation of R$72.7 million.