The Disciplinary Committee of the Dimayor announced this Friday its resolution of sanctions on what happened on Sunday on date 4 of the League in Ibagué, due to the attack of a fan on the player Daniel Cataño de Millonarios, and his response to the fan.

The sanctions

The Committee, which met on Thursday to study the defenses of the parties, decided to sanction Daniel Cataño, Deportes Tolima and Plaza de Ibagué.

As for Tolima, four suspension dates are imposed on the Plaza del Manuel Murillo Toro for what happened, plus an economic fine.

Daniel Cataño is attacked by a fan.

“Deportes Tolima SA (“Tolima”), sanctioned with four (4) dates of total suspension from the arena and a fine of twelve million seven hundred and sixty thousand pesos ($12,760,000) for incurring in the infraction described in numerals 1, 4, 5,6, 7,8 and 9 of article 84 of the Single Disciplinary Code of the Colombian Football Federation (hereinafter “FCF CDU”); in the match scheduled for the 4th date of the BetPlay DIMAYOR I 2023 League , against the club Azul & Blanco Millonarios FCS A”, says the bulletin issued this Friday.

For his part, Daniel Catano He received a sports sanction of three days of suspension and also a financial fine.

“Daniel Felipe Cataño Torres, player of the Azul & Blanco Millonarios FCSA registry, sanctioned with three (3) dates of suspension and a fine of six hundred eighteen thousand six hundred and sixty-six pesos ($618,666) for incurring in the infraction described in literal d ) of article 63 of the CDU of the FCF, in the match scheduled for the 4th date of the BetPlay DIMAYOR I League 2023, against Club Deportes Tolima SA”.

The Committee explains about his sanction: “Discarded that the player’s reaction corresponded to whoever repels an attack and that, on the contrary, it was a retaliatory reaction, recognizing that there are two grounds for mitigation and one for aggravation of responsibility, the duration of the automatic suspension to the interval between the minimum limit (two dates) and the maximum limit (four dates), for which reason it was set at three suspension dates. The same formula was applied to impose the additional sanction of a fine”.

Previously, the captains of the professional teams stated in a joint statement that they did not accept a sanction for the Millonarios player.

Regarding the aggressor fan, the Committee supports the sanction of the authorities with the prohibition to attend a sports venue for 3 years, plus an economic fine of around 20 million pesos.

The case

Alejandro Montenegro, Tolima fan. Photo: Private file.

The incidents occurred on Sunday before the game, when the footballer was attacked by Alexander Montenegro, who entered the field and hit the player, who in turn responded to the attack for which he was sent off by referee Wílmar Roldán. Then, millionaires refused to play the match.

The central defender presented his arbitration report recounting what happened. This was studied by the Disciplinary Committee.

(It may interest you: Daniel Cataño’s aggressor fan wants a meeting with the Millonarios player)

The first decision, made by Dimayor, was to reschedule the game for March 29 at 8 pm in Ibagué.

This is because the two teams rejected the possibility of fighting for points on the desk. Therefore, that factor was archived, as reported by the entity last Wednesday.

After this, the Committee’s resolution regarding the sanctions for those involved was expected.

On the other hand, Cataño was summoned to testify this Friday before the Ibagué court, but the player will not appear, as they say from the blue club that he was never officially notified.

SPORTS

More sports news