Despite the resounding success it has had Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, fans are not happy with the way this generation works on a technical level. Although the first patch arrived a long time ago, Game Freak continues to work to improve this experienceso at the end of the month we will see a new update.

Although the changes and improvements of version 1.2.0 were not specified at the time, this information was recently released. Along with the Teraid and combat fixes, the new patch aims to fix the unexpected crash of the gamebut at the cost that there may be less pokémon and people in certain places in Paldea.

Along with this, it has been mentioned that bystanders will stop intruding on the cinematics. In the same way, serious problems in combat will be solved, especially related to the mechanics of Pokémon such as Dondozo and Zoroark. In addition, confirm that they are planning more updates for the futurewhich will bring more technical and graphic adjustments, as well as new features.

Although this patch is planned for the end of February 2023At the moment there is no exact date for its release. On related topics, a new Pokémon Mystery Dungeon could be on the way. Similarly, the company makes a very nostalgic invitation.

Editor’s Note:

Outside of the technical section, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet they are good games. However, I understand that the errors it has can ruin the experience of more than one. Thus, I hope that all the updates that the company is working on manage to solve at least a couple of problems.

Via: Nintendo