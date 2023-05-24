Crimes | Mika Moring is again responding to new charges in court – He was previously convicted of sexual and violent crimes

On Wednesday, Mika Moring will answer the charges for crimes against two women in Kanta-Häme district court. On Monday, he was sentenced to prison in the Helsinki district court for several sexual and violent crimes against women.

In one of the cases, Moring is accused of rape and deprivation of liberty. In the second case, the crimes are rape, assault, deprivation of liberty and causing damage. The suspected acts took place in 2020.

Moring was sentenced to six years in prison earlier this week in the Helsinki district court for several sexual and violent crimes.

The 51-year-old Moring was sentenced for a total of 14 different crimes between 2017 and 2022. The district court found him guilty of five counts of rape, three counts of aggravated deprivation of liberty, one basic form of deprivation of liberty and five counts of assault. One rape charge was dismissed. The victims were seven women.

According to the district court, Moring had deliberately and quite plannedly moved around in his Audi in the evening or at night, looking for women he didn’t know for a ride in the inner city of Helsinki, especially in the direction of Kallio. He had tried to get women who were in a vulnerable position with him.

He had offered some of the women a ride somewhere. In most of the cases, he had picked up women from the street in Helsinki. In one of the cases, Moring had gone to talk to a woman who collected cans.

Several of the situations had the same formula: After getting into Moring’s car, the women had been forced to stay with him for several days against their will.

According to the court, Moring had ultimately attempted sexual intercourse in his actions by preventing the victims from leaving, using violence or the threat of it, and putting the victims in a helpless state. For example, Moring had given the women drugs and blackmailed, subdued or humiliated them, the verdict stated.

Either in his apartment, on the forest roads or in a rented cabin in Juva, he subjected women to violence in various ways. Some of the victims were raped by Moring, either in his apartment or in the back seat of his car.

For example, Moring had threatened to throw one of the women into a ditch in the freezing cold in the middle of the night. He had forcibly kept a woman suffering from withdrawal symptoms with him for three days. He deprived one victim of his freedom for up to ten days. He had urinated on one victim.

Moring denied being guilty of any crime, but the district court found the women’s story credible. The judgment is not binding.

Moringa are suspected of the murders of two women in separate cases. The homicide suspicions that are still under preliminary investigation concern two women who disappeared in different parts of Finland.

The Helsinki police suspect Moring of the 28-year-old who disappeared in August Katja Miinalainen of killing. The Eastern Finland police, on the other hand, suspect Moring of the 35-year-old who disappeared in the fall of 2019 Sarah Arvan in a case that is also being investigated as a suspected homicide.

According to the police, both Miinalainen and Arva had been on a car trip with Moring before their disappearance.

The police suspect that Miinalainen was the victim of a murder somewhere between the 14th and 25th. between August last year. At that time, the car journey was headed at least to Kanta-Häme Tammela, Pihtiputaa in Central Finland and Rovaniemi.

According to the police, Miinalainen was last seen in Salon Kiikala on August 14.

Arva’s latest sighting was made on the Neituri channel in central Finland on August 31, 2019, around 7-8 p.m.

The police have previously said that over the years, Moring has driven several women around Finland at different times, and camped with them on “trips” in different parts of the country.

Through his lawyer, Moring has denied that he committed the murders.

With Moringa has a long criminal history, including assaults and illegal threats against numerous women.

HS told in December, that Moring has been convicted of assaulting at least 13 different women between 2000 and 2017 and ordered to have a restraining order against four women. In addition, the man has been repeatedly convicted of threatening women with killing and violence. Moring also has a previous conviction for coercion and rape.

At that time, Moring had also abused women in his own apartment in Helsinki, but also, for example, at summer cottages and on car trips.